Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

By hosting the COP28 conference, the UAE seeks to formulate an effective global trend that contributes to reducing the repercussions of climate change on international peace and security, and confirms its leadership through the conference’s focus on moving from the stage of making pledges to achieving achievements. She indicated during the ninth summit meeting of the G20 heads of parliaments, held in New Delhi last October, that in line with the objectives of the COP28 conference, two principles must be emphasized that constitute the basis for ensuring economic, social and political stability for all the peoples of the world, and for ensuring international peace and security. The first of these is confronting phenomena. Environmental and climate, and investing in the development of renewable and clean energy sources, to achieve an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector.

For the first time in the history of the Conferences of the Parties since their inception, the UAE – the host country – during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held during the period from November 30 to December 12 of this year in Expo City Dubai, devotes a day “ For Relief, Recovery and Peace”, with the aim of highlighting the interconnection between climate change, peace and security, and proposing practical solutions to avoid the burden resulting from the impact of climate change on stability.

To confront the repercussions of climate challenges on international peace and security, the UAE, during the open discussion it organized in the United Nations Security Council on climate change, peace and security at the ministerial level, called for adopting a cooperative and responsive approach to address the mutual relationship between climate change and international peace and security, stressing the importance of Climate change as a risk multiplier is no longer a hypothetical scenario, but rather a lived, daily experience in various conflict environments around the world.

This call is in line with the “Impact” axis within the “National Sustainability” campaign that was launched in conjunction with the upcoming hosting of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, as this axis reviews the positive impact of sustainability initiatives in the Emirates in various fields, while the campaign aims to spread positive behaviors towards the environment and enhance awareness about… Environmental sustainability issues and encouraging community participation.

Reciprocal relationship

There is a clear reciprocal relationship between the increasing severity of the repercussions of climate change globally and the disruption of international peace and security, as the deterioration of climate conditions causes conflicts that threaten the stability of peoples, and wars and political conflicts also leave catastrophic effects on the environment, spread diseases and epidemics, and weaken the ability to withstand the repercussions of climate change.

Addressing risks

At the United Nations Security Council, during a meeting held last March, the UAE, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland announced 15 pledges to formulate a coherent approach to a scientifically fact-based response to climate, peace and security challenges. Pledges covering a range of Council functions enable it to address the risks and negative impacts of climate change, which hinder it from fulfilling its mission of maintaining international peace and security.

Collaborative approach

Last June, Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, during the open discussion organized by the UAE in the United Nations Security Council on climate change, peace and security at the ministerial level, called for adopting a cooperative and responsive approach to address the mutual relationship between climate change, peace and security. internationals.

The discussion was held as a major event for the UAE during its presidency of the Security Council for the month of June under the heading “Threats that threaten international peace and security.” The discussion saw valuable briefings by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Juan Manuel Santos, former President of Colombia, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and member of the Council of Elders, and Salma Kadri, Climate, Peace and Security Specialist in the Advisory Group for Research Agricultural International.

The UAE stressed in a statement that climate change, as a factor that multiplies risks, is no longer a hypothetical scenario, but has become a daily living experience in various conflict environments around the world. It reviewed the impacts of climate change on peace and security in a number of contexts on the Council’s agenda, including Somalia, Iraq and South Sudan.

The UAE called on the Security Council to “devise ways to better understand and address the interactive relationship between climate change, peace and security, and to deal with conflict from a perspective that takes into account climate change,” noting that “we must enhance the capabilities and tasks of peace operations by including climate change in mitigation strategies.” risks and adaptation, and in conflict prevention and resolution efforts.

wise decision

In his briefing to the Council, Juan Manuel Santos, former President of Colombia, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and member of the Council of Elders, praised the UAE’s decision, in its capacity as President of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), to designate a day for “Relief, Recovery and Peace,” describing it as a “decision Al-Hakim to include the issue of climate, peace and security on the conference agenda.

He said at the time: The Council can do a lot to integrate climate change into United Nations operations on the ground further, and build on the work done by the informal group of experts by deploying more advisors specialized in the fields of climate change and security within peacekeeping forces, and using climate forecasting. It is one of the prevention tools that the United Nations relies on to predict risks and mitigate them in fragile contexts.