The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) was distinguished by many creative initiatives that embodied the exceptional nature of this edition of the Conferences of the Parties hosted by the UAE, during which it successfully succeeded in mobilizing a historic consensus among the states parties for the future of climate action, and strengthening mechanisms of action. Efforts to achieve sustainable development, protect planet Earth, and preserve the future of future generations.

The following report monitors some of these milestones that the Conference of the Parties witnessed for the first time in its history and was characterized by diversity and comprehensiveness, and succeeded in achieving its goal of spreading awareness of the importance of everyone’s participation in global climate action, and emphasizing that protecting the planet is a shared responsibility for every member of society.

For the first time in its history, the Conference of the Parties witnessed the establishment of a specialized pavilion for the education sector, under the name “Legacy from the Land of Zayed,” which was held in the Green Zone and was designed to enhance youth awareness about environmental challenges.

The pavilion witnessed the launch of many unique global initiatives, including the Ministry of Education’s announcement of a new global framework that supports climate education and contributes to enhancing teachers’ climate capabilities in cooperation with UNICEF. It also launched the “Educators’ Voice Platform” with the aim of providing and enriching green education resources for teachers and educational officials. From all over the world via open source, enabling them to develop their climate preparedness.

COP28 also hosted, for the first time in its history, a special pavilion for religions, which witnessed a prominent presence of many religious leaders from different parts of the world, and provided a platform that emphasized the importance of the role of religions in promoting awareness of climate issues and the necessity of collective action in confronting this challenge.

It also hosted a pavilion for indigenous peoples, emphasizing the importance of their role in addressing the climate crisis, especially since indigenous peoples are among the nine official groups that enjoy observer status in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

COP28 saw the inclusion of global trade on the agenda of the Conference of the Parties, and hosted the “House of Trade Pavilion” for the first time as well, emphasizing the central role of trade in global discussions on climate.

The conference paid great attention to empowering and supporting young people and activating their role in achieving climate progress, and ensuring that their voices and ambitions are a pivotal part of the COP28 work system. It witnessed, for the first time in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, the participation of young people at the center of climate action diplomacy and the negotiating table, and this resulted in the launch of the “First Global Youth Outcome.” .

In the same context, the Youth Center at the Conference of the Parties succeeded in being a center for enhancing awareness among emerging generations and young people about the climate issue, and witnessed the holding of many inspiring events and sessions that attracted large numbers of young people from different parts of the world.

During “COP28” and within the framework of women's empowerment initiatives, it was announced the launch of the first branch in the Middle East of the Women in Nuclear Energy Organization, with the aim of exchanging knowledge and experiences, promoting a culture of excellence and raising awareness of the importance and benefits of nuclear energy, in addition to promoting gender balance in this sector, as Women in Nuclear Energy has nearly 4,800 members in more than 107 countries.

During the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties in the UAE, and within the framework of its keenness to create a sustainable future for future generations, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority announced the launch of the second edition of the “Wad” global initiative for early childhood development, and the new themes of the initiative came to take into account the local and global challenges that children face. Young children, selected after consultation with experts and stakeholders in the government sector, included effective education, culture and identity, and sustainable and family-friendly cities.