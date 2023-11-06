Ajman (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, with the support of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, launched the “COP28 Council for Change Makers” initiative, at The Oberoi Beach Resort Hotel in the Emirate of Ajman, which hosted the first council of the initiative, which consists of eight councils scheduled to be held before the launch of the conference. Parties COP28 at the end of this month in the Emirates.

The initiative reflects the Ministry’s keenness to consolidate the UAE’s open and exceptional leadership model to find solutions to challenges, especially environmental and climate challenges, and it also highlights the ambitions of the COP28 Conference of the Parties to provide a comprehensive platform for influential cooperative and collective work.

The idea of ​​the “COP28 Council for Change Makers” is rooted in the heritage of the UAE society, which is based on the culture of councils spread as dialogue forums that embrace various segments of society for consultation and finding solutions to pressing challenges.

The first council, which was launched under the slogan “Municipalities’ efforts in climate action to consolidate sustainability,” discussed ways to strengthen the strong ties that bring together local governments and municipalities, and their vital support for measures related to confronting climate change in conjunction with the approaching date of the COP28 Conference of the Parties. The Council also focused on discussing ways for municipalities to take measures to enhance the UAE’s climate goals.

The Council was chaired by Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and witnessed the presence of leaders from the UAE government and municipalities, as well as the presence of young people, representatives of national universities, business leaders, policy leaders, financiers, inventors, climate experts and non-governmental organizations.

Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi said: “Municipalities have the power to make a real and tangible difference in cities, which helps us mitigate some of the clear impacts of climate change – such as waste management, public transportation, and water conservation. Ahead of COP28, we confirm that our municipalities are working hand in hand.” However, it exchanges knowledge and creates synergies and partnerships, in the full interest of our country.”

Her Excellency added: “Urban initiatives, such as afforestation and the creation of cities that encourage their residents to walk, constitute an urgent necessity to confront environmental and sustainability challenges in areas witnessing rapid urban expansion, such as the United Arab Emirates, as such initiatives work to improve the quality of life of citizens and reduce the impacts on environment, promoting a more sustainable and livable urban environment. Today is an opportunity for us to discuss ways to unify the efforts of municipalities in addressing environmental issues and implementing global agreements.”

Her Excellency presented to the audience the latest developments in the UAE’s plans to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030, and highlighted the country’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change at the municipal level, starting with plans to create pedestrian-friendly cities, all the way to projects to convert waste into energy. Throughout the Emirates, which will contribute to providing sustainable energy to its residents in the future.

Her Excellency discussed the growing plans for the circular economy, and how the UAE is working to achieve integrated waste management through new and innovative policies and legislation.

The council witnessed the presence of a number of leaders from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, namely Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry, Engineer Mohammed Musa Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, Dr. Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Biodiversity and Aquatic Life Sector, and Engineer Atheiba Saeed Al Qaidi. Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector, and Sheikha Ahmed Al Ali, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector.

The council was also attended by Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, Engineer Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director General of the Fujairah Municipality, Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah Sarhan Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Municipal Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah, and Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs. In the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.

During the council, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, reviewed Ajman’s initiatives in general, its projects and strategic plans, the launch of a sewage treatment plant to recycle health waste, as well as benefiting from its products in the field of fertilizers and irrigation.

Engineer Mohammed Saif Al-Afkham, Director General of the Fujairah Municipality, touched on the important role of the Emirate of Fujairah in municipal affairs, pointing to some of the partnership projects currently in place with ADNOC, during which carbon dioxide is injected into the mountains, and it is captured and permanently detained in deep geological formations using new technologies. , which will have financial returns, and serve the environmental and economic aspects.

Dr. Sulaiman Abdullah Sarhan Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Municipal Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah, discussed the emirate’s efforts and the projects it adopts, afforestation efforts, and increasing green space, through planting external roads, gardens, and neighborhood roads, pointing out the importance of this role in contributing significantly to reducing emissions. Carbon, stressing that we will work significantly to improve the quality of life of society and reduce emissions.

Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, spoke about specific projects, regarding infrastructure and urban and urban planning in Abu Dhabi 2040, and reviewing and re-studying this planning in line with climate neutrality, and how to use materials in infrastructure, Reaching climate neutrality, and the vision and directions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi regarding environmental and municipal affairs.

The Council asked the audience four questions to stimulate discussions and advance climate action, as the audience was asked to consider policies, programs and initiatives implemented at the municipal level that address climate change and seek to enhance sustainability.

discussion

Attendees focused on discussing the challenges that exist at the municipal level to achieve climate neutrality and sustainability – and what action they need to take to address these challenges.

While the third question in the session addressed: What might attendees commit to today to support partnerships between sectors, which would mitigate the effects of climate change and enhance sustainability in all cities of the UAE.