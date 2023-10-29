Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The United Arab Emirates’ hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) next November is a great opportunity to establish implementation mechanisms for the Loss and Damage Fund that was announced in the last edition in Sharm El Sheikh, with a focus on creating opportunities for sustainable economic and social growth.

Climate and sustainable development expert, Dr. Muhammad Daoud, believes that establishing a fund for losses and damages is an important step towards making progress in financing poor and developing countries, to reduce the impact of climate change, pointing to the governments’ agreement to establish a transitional committee to provide recommendations regarding developing a mechanism to implement arrangements related to new financing and financing. At the next Conference of the Parties in the UAE.

Thinking about the issue of “loss and damage” began in 1991, through an alliance of countries consisting of small islands during the climate negotiations in Geneva, with the aim of developing a plan to secure these islands against rising sea levels and the contribution of the major industrialized countries to the costs of this protection.

During the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit (COP27) last year, some European Union countries softened their position during the final days of the conference, which paved the way for concluding the agreement.

Daoud explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the organizing committee of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) intends to continue efforts to launch workshops to consider activating and operating the Risks and Damages Fund, to discuss the status of the Fund’s work mechanism, expressing his hope that the results of these discussions will yield details about the countries. Beneficiaries of the fund and determining priorities and sources of financing, provided that the first payments of financing under this fund will enter into force at the beginning of 2025.

The climate and development expert pointed out that the Special Committee for the Loss and Damage Fund has held two meetings so far, and it still has two more meetings before drafting the final report that will be submitted to the next Climate Summit “COP28” in the UAE next November.

During their meeting at the Abu Dhabi Global Market last August, the world’s leading economists and financial sector leaders agreed on the next steps to present a new framework for international climate finance at the meeting organized by the conference presidency.

Daoud praised the tireless efforts made by the UAE to convince the countries that showed rejection and stubbornness during “COP27” and that they saw that there are many funds, and there is no need to establish a fund for losses and damages, pointing out that some of these countries proposed financing losses and damages from one of the currently existing funds, such as Green Climate Fund or Adaptation Fund.

Daoud pointed out that the whole world is waiting for the outcomes of “COP28”, especially after the statements of the Secretary-General of the United Nations about the end of the era of warming and the beginning of the era of global boiling, stressing the necessity of supporting climate action and providing concessional financing at an appropriate cost, in conjunction with achieving sustainable economic and social development globally. .

For his part, climate and water resources expert Dr. Osama Salam explained that the Loss and Damage Fund is dedicated to helping developing and poor countries affected by the effects of climate change, such as floods, drought, and sea level rise, and it was announced at the Sharm El-Sheikh summit in Egypt in 2022.

Salam said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that COP28 is an opportunity to establish executive mechanisms for the Loss and Damage Fund through a number of steps, the most important of which is identifying funding sources, which include contributions from developed countries, taxes on activities that cause climate change, and donations from the private sector. In addition to defining distribution mechanisms that must be fair and effective.

The climate expert pointed out the necessity of developing a framework for requests submitted to the Fund, which must specify the standards and procedures that affected countries must follow to obtain financing, pointing out that “COP28” is an opportunity to enhance awareness of the Loss and Damage Fund due to its importance, and the countries participating in the summit must push towards its activation from During events and awareness campaigns.