The tireless efforts made by the UAE in the global climate finance file were evident with the affirmation of the confidence of governments and the international community in its vital role in managing the course of negotiations during the ongoing edition of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention “COP28” at Expo Dubai, and the unification of global efforts to achieve transformative economic development. Challenges into opportunities.

There are many paths through which the UAE participates in supporting climate financing, starting with mobilizing all parties through communication, coordination and various arrangements to make this edition of the climate conferences a success. UAE climate diplomacy has achieved what it sought, as it has witnessed effective results from the first day, starting with the announcement of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, activating the Global Climate Fund, and announcing the UAE’s contribution of $100 million.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, also announced the launch of a $30 billion fund for global climate solutions, which is designed to bridge the climate financing gap and aims to stimulate the collection and investment of $250 billion by the year 2030.

The state has also allocated $150 million to solve problems related to the lack of water resources, and solutions to water security in fragile and vulnerable communities in the world, in addition to pledges by national banks to mobilize one trillion dirhams, or about $270 billion, for green financing.

The Emirati fingerprints did not stop there, but actively participated in launching new pledges and various initiatives, including reaching a historic agreement to activate the Climate Impact Response Fund on the first day. Which witnessed pledges to the fund and financing arrangements exceeding $720 million, with a strong focus on private capital, with the UAE launching a climate investment fund with catalytic capital worth $30 billion under the name “Altera” and opening $200 million for Special Drawing Rights. The World Bank announced an increase of $9 billion annually to finance climate-related projects, and the multilateral development banks announced a cumulative increase exceeding $22.6 billion for climate action. COP28 also witnessed an additional replenishment of $3.5 billion in the resources of the Green Climate Fund, while it was announced Providing $133.6 million to the Adaptation Fund.

During a press conference on Monday, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, stressed that the time has come to move forward with negotiations in good faith and rise to the level of the challenge set by the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28)… He said: “We must achieve the maximum ambition and the maximum flexibility in dealing with the challenges of climate change,” according to the Emirates News Agency.

For his part, Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, stressed that “COP28” since its launch has witnessed many important announcements in strengthening climate action efforts, noting that the presidency of “COP28” has made distinguished efforts in bringing us all together at one table, explaining that the Conference of the Parties During which the very ambitious “Alterra” Fund was announced, which is the largest investment fund to stimulate global climate action, adding, “I believe that this fund will change the way money is mobilized towards emerging markets.”

Hamzah Yousuf, Prime Minister of Scotland, stressed that the achievements of the COP28 conference in its first days contribute to achieving global efforts aimed at confronting the repercussions and consequences of climate change, especially with reaching an agreement on activating the Global Climate Fund.

Dr. Nawal Al Hosani, the UAE’s permanent representative to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), confirmed that the Conference of the Parties (COP28) had positively exceeded expectations in terms of financial commitments and global pledges that support the global climate and environmental action movement.