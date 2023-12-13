The amounts committed in the different agreements and commitments made by the participants of the Climate Summit (COP28) in Dubai total more than US$83 billion in financing, which, according to the climate summit organization, represents “setting the pace for a new era in climate action.”

COP28 ended this Wednesday (13) with an agreement that foresees the beginning of a transition to leave fossil fuels behind, after two weeks of intense negotiations in which almost 200 countries debated how to collectively face the climate crisis.

The countries represented at COP28 today adopted the so-called “Global Balance”, the agreement with which they intend to reinforce their climate action to contain the increase in temperature and ensure that it does not exceed one and a half degrees in relation to pre-industrial levels.

The agreement, approved by consensus in the plenary, calls on States to begin a transition away from fossil fuels, “in an orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, in order to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, according to science.”

In addition to the final general commitment, according to data collected in one of the summit documents, a total of 11 pacts and declarations were reached that received “historic support”, including “the first declarations in history on the transformation of food systems and health”, in addition to other topics such as renewable energy, efficiency and decarbonization.

The organization highlighted the US$792 million allocated to the Loss and Damage Fund, with the aim of supporting countries “on the frontline of the climate crisis”, as well as the US$3.5 billion to replenish the Green Climate Fund .

Other important amounts are those allocated to the Fund for Least Developed Countries (US$129.3 million), the Adaptation Fund (US$123 million) and the Special Fund for Climate Change (US$31 million).

To this is added the catalyst fund generated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which will be used to “promote positive climate action” and which initially reaches US$30 billion, although it aims to mobilize a further US$250 billion worldwide.

Additionally, the UAE has committed another US$200 million to help vulnerable countries through so-called Special Working Rights and a further US$150 million to finance solutions to water scarcity.

Finally, the World Bank announced an increase of US$9 billion annually in 2024 and 2025 to finance several projects related to climate action, while multilateral development banks have committed to a cumulative increase of more than US$22.6 billion with the same end.

The full breakdown of commitments and declarations includes the Declaration on Agriculture, Food and Climate (supported by 153 countries), the Declaration on Climate and Health (141), the Global Commitment to Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (130) and the Declaration on Relief Climate, Recovery and Peace (approved by 78 countries and 40 organizations).

Other texts are the Declaration on Gender-Responsive Just Transitions (supported by 78 countries), the Coalition Commitment for High Ambition Multi-Level Partnerships (by 67), the Global Refrigeration Commitment (66), the Declaration on Hydrogen and Derivatives (by 67), 37) and the Declaration on Climate Finance (13).

Furthermore, the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter, signed by 52 companies representing 40% of global oil production, and the Industrial Transition Accelerator, with the approval of 35 companies and half a dozen industrial associations, including World Steel Association (WSA) and the International Air Transport Association.