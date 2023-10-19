The COP28 Climate Forum for Business and Philanthropy, hosted by the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) on December 1 and 2, 2023, in conjunction with the Global Climate Action Summit, which is held at the beginning of the COP28 activities, revealed the conclusion of a group of important partnerships with an elite group of leading global organizations. To promote climate action and change the trajectory of nature conservation efforts globally.

The forum brings together 500 business and philanthropic leaders and policy makers to discuss the best ways to accelerate solutions and achieve tangible results. This cooperation is considered the first strategic initiative of its kind that brings together stakeholders from various sectors and trends to confront the crisis of climate change and nature conservation, based on the UAE’s ambition to present a conference. A climate that brings together all stakeholders and mobilizes support and effective contributions from all regions of the world.

The Forum is proud of its partnerships with an elite group of leading global entities such as the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development – Network of Institutions in Action for Development (OECD-NetFWD), and the World Economic Forum – Giving Initiative to Maximize Work for the Earth. The Asian Development Bank, the African Finance Corporation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and On nature, restoring biodiversity and reducing environmental losses.

This unique cooperation ushers in a new era of collective climate action under the guidance of the COP28 Action Agenda, which involves accelerating an orderly, responsible, fair and rational transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, with a focus on protecting people and nature, improving lives and livelihoods, and supporting the previous pillars by including Everyone is fully involved in the climate action system.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the COP 28 Conference of the Parties, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, said: “Companies, businesses and charities must play a pioneering role in efforts aimed at achieving climate neutrality and sustainable development, and they will have the opportunity to enhance their contribution in this field through the (COP 28 Climate Forum). For business and charity), which is an essential part of the work plan of the conference presidency to reach tangible outcomes and results across the business and charitable work sectors, and we are committed to including everyone in the COP28 work system, and this includes the effective participation of the business and charitable communities.”

Badr Jaafar, Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy at COP 28, said: “Through this inclusive platform, partners will intensify cooperation to transform our ambition into tangible results to manage the climate and nature crisis. This wide diversity of experiences, resources and firm commitment is what we need to be able to benefit from the power of business and philanthropy in coordination with decision makers. In doing so, the results of our initiatives will be more eloquent and broader and we will succeed in achieving our climate and natural goals, the importance of which increases day by day.”

In line with the forum’s agenda, the Sustainable Markets Initiative, which is the forum’s strategic partner, will contribute to bringing together sector leaders from all over the world to unify industrial, investment and national plans with the aim of presenting the progress achieved and determining how to accelerate and expand it.

It is noteworthy that the forum will be held in the blue and green zones of the COP28 Conference of the Parties at the beginning of the program, which will last for two weeks from November 30 to December 12. The COP28 conference agenda was developed following open consultations with stakeholders from different parts of the world that lasted for six weeks, and this is the first time that The COP28 presidency has such a comprehensive approach.