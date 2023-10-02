This came during the opening speech delivered by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber at the 39th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2023”.

Al Jaber, who is Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its group of companies, said that the world needs to reduce emissions by at least 43 percent by 2030 to avoid global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The president-designate of COP28, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, also called for tripling the capacity of renewable energy production to 11 thousand gigawatts by 2030, noting that this goal now has the support of 85 percent of the world’s economies.

He noted that investments in clean energy technology reached a record level of $1.7 trillion last year.

He continued, saying: “It is planned to add 440 gigawatts of renewable energy to the electricity networks this year, which is the largest annual increase in history.”

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber also stressed the need for teamwork to overcome the obstacles that hinder the use of hydrogen on a commercial scale and expand the scope of application of carbon capture technologies.

