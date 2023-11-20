The COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum, hosted by the Presidency of the Conference of the Parties, will kick off on November 30, and its activities will extend on December 1 and 2, 2023 in conjunction with the Global Climate Action Summit, with the participation of more than 1,000 heads of state and government, business and philanthropic leaders, non-governmental organizations, and policymakers seeking To accelerate and highlight the progress made to achieve climate goals and move towards reducing emissions in industrial sectors through vital cooperation between the governmental, private and charitable sectors.

The COP28 Climate Forum for Business and Philanthropy, the first of its kind, seeks to enhance the participation of actors from different sectors and trends to confront the climate change crisis and preserve nature, based on the UAE’s ambition to present a climate conference that brings together all stakeholders and contributes to the concerted efforts of everyone and mobilizing support and contributions. Effective from different parts of the world.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), said: “In line with the vision of the leadership in the UAE, the COP28 Presidency is committed to including everyone in the conference’s work system, and this includes the effective participation of companies, businesses and philanthropies in climate action. Therefore, the COP28 Climate Forum for Business and Charity forms an essential part of our work plan aimed at reaching tangible outcomes and results across the business and philanthropy sectors, and ensuring that these sectors play a leading role in efforts aimed at achieving climate neutrality and sustainable development.”

In the “Collective Efforts in Support of Climate Action” event, the Forum will review a group of high-level initiatives and outcomes in support of the “COP28” action plan and its four pillars, which are accelerating the achievement of an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in the energy sector, developing climate financing mechanisms, protecting people and nature, and improving lives and livelihoods. And support the previous pillars by ensuring that everyone is fully included.

The event identifies initiatives that seek to leverage the ability of global decision-makers across government, private and philanthropic sectors to accelerate and strengthen efforts to address the challenges of climate change, achieve climate neutrality, protect nature and restore biodiversity.

Initiatives to be presented at the event include the Climate Investment Platform, a climate technology support fund to scale up the application of reliable climate technology in the Global South with a focus on emission reduction technologies, and to support ambitious climate and nature conservation projects, which is dedicated funding. For innovative projects focused on coral reef restoration and energy transition, the First Movers coalition, which is committed to enhancing procurement of clean technology and climate-enabled products and services through advance purchase commitments to support emissions reductions in emission-intensive industrial sectors, and the Climate Fund to support indigenous peoples , a fund to provide direct funding to indigenous peoples and organizations, to help them protect nature and restore biodiversity.

Badr Jaafar, Special Representative for Business and Philanthropy at COP28 and Chairman of the Forum, said: “We have begun to make real and meaningful progress towards the transition to low-emission economies by placing the private sector at the heart of climate discussions and negotiations, and our action plan, directed towards decision-makers in the world, seeks to , to focus attention on areas where partnerships between government, business and philanthropic sectors can strengthen and expand discussions on ways to increase the billions to trillions of dollars in investments needed for climate action.”

For her part, Jennifer Jordan-Sivey, Chair of the Sustainable Markets Initiative Council, said: “To achieve a sustainable future, we need to redirect and coordinate the plans and policies of countries and their industrial and financial sectors, and it is important to highlight the steps that leaders, companies and investors are taking in the right direction, and the COP28 Climate Forum for Business and Philanthropy represents A unique opportunity for decision-makers around the world to communicate and exchange ideas in order to raise the level of ambition, evaluate progress, and enhance the principle of accountability.”

The Forum has established a number of important global partnerships, including the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) as a strategic partner, in addition to partnerships with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development – Network of Institutions Working for Development (OECD-NetFWD), and the Economic Forum. World Bank (WEF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), African Finance Corporation (AFC), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), IDB Investment of the Inter-American Development Bank, World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), and the non-profit XPRIZE Foundation.