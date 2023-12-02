Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/12/2023 – 11:26

Brazil and the United Kingdom signed, this Saturday (2/12), a cooperation agreement on projects to support the decarbonization of the industrial sector. The document was signed in Brazil by the Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), Geraldo Alckmin and delivered this Saturday to the Minister of Energy Security and Net Zero of the United Kingdom, Claire Coutinho, in a signing ceremony that took place in Dubai , in the United Arab Emirates, during the United Nations Climate Conference, COP 28. At the signing in Dubai, the MDIC was represented by the Secretary of Green Economy, Decarbonization and Bioindustry, Rodrigo Rollemberg.

The memorandum aims to increase the MDIC’s ability to identify, align and match sources of international assistance with projects to support the decarbonization of the Brazilian industrial sector. In this sense, it seeks to promote the development and implementation of new clean technologies.

The cooperation structure was named Industrial Decarbonization Hub in Brazil (HDIB) in the memorandum. It will function as a hub for international partnerships interested in decarbonizing the industrial sector, including technical assistance providers, international climate finance donors, private investors and other industrial initiatives with the aim of facilitating the identification, alignment and matching of proposed measures.

For the British representative, Claire Coutinho, the hub’s efforts are part of a process of strengthening ties between the two countries in areas such as carbon markets, climate governance, research institutions, companies and investors in areas such as energy, bioeconomy and agriculture . “I hope that our partnership will continue to produce results and grow, based on respect, dialogue, balance and common interests, while providing benefits for our people and moving us towards the economy of the future”, he added. she.