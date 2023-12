Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 08:26



«There are no objections? “Then it's decided.” With these six words, Sultan Al-Yáber, president of COP28, achieved what was expected during these almost 15 days in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). The climate summit has just approved the transition to the end of fossil fuels.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information