Representatives of 197 countries in addition to the European Union at the COP28 Conference of the Parties in Expo City Dubai on Wednesday approved the historic “UAE Agreement” on climate, which puts the world on the right climate action path to preserve humanity and the planet.

The COP28 Conference of the Parties in the UAE ratified an unprecedented, historic international agreement to address the repercussions of climate change, which constitutes an exceptional turning point in the process of international climate action.

The Conference of the Parties held an important session to present the final text that had been reached, and it was described as historic, as 198 parties pledged unanimously to reduce carbon emissions, which contributed to reaching the COP28 targets and exceeding the specific ambitions.

COP28 achieved an outcome that respects science and preserves the possibility of avoiding the rise in global temperature exceeding the level of 1.5 degrees Celsius in response to the global toll. While the Conference of the Parties witnessed negotiating and diplomatic efforts made by the conference presidency throughout the year to communicate with all parties in preparation for the conference.

COP28 succeeded in developing the system of conferences of the parties and including comprehensive provisions related to traditional fuels for the first time in the text of the final agreement, which benefits both small developing countries and countries with large economies and contributes to achieving fundamental progress towards implementing global climate goals and providing the necessary investments to achieve them.