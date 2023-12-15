COP28, held over the last two weeks in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was one of the most controversial. As in other editions, the conference had the purpose of debating issues about climate change, but the negotiations and lobbying that some countries – including the host – carried out around oil gained prominence.

The final text that summarizes this scenario by proposing the transition from fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources, but without, in fact, seeking to eliminate them.

The agreement was considered a step forward because it spoke for the first time about the need for an energy transition – that is, for outlining a path towards ending the use of sources such as coal and oil.

On the other hand, the text is not specific about the elimination of this type of fuel, defended by environmentalists as the only alternative to avoid more extreme scenarios. And, in fact, imposing such a goal would sound unrealistic, starting with the cost – currently very high – of completely replacing fossil energy sources and the widespread use of oil across a huge number of industries.

The agreement was criticized for not clarifying how this transition should take place, for not containing clear targets on reducing the use of these fossil fuels and for not defining how this process will be financed.

During the conference, the president of COP28, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, went so far as to say that “there is no science” nor “no scenario” that justifies progressively eliminating the use of fossils to limit global warming to 1.5ºC in relation to levels pre-industrial. Al-Jaber is chief executive of ADNOC, the UAE's state oil company.

After the repercussion of the statements, he said he had been misinterpreted and stated that “the reduction and progressive elimination of fossil fuels is essential”, but that it needs to be “orderly, fair and responsible”.

The Brazilian government was one of those that celebrated the final text.

“The Dubai COP addressed, for the first time explicitly, the issue of fossil fuels, establishing global objectives for the transformation of energy systems towards climate neutrality by 2050 and achieving the Paris Agreement objective of limiting temperature rise at 1.5ºC in relation to pre-industrial levels”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

Environmentalists point out, however, that the text was not objective in its main message – which draws attention, considering it is a conference that seeks to contain global warming.

For Greenpeace Brazil, COP28 laid the foundations for COP30, in 2025, which will be held in Belém (PA). The organization understands that, in the next edition, COP29, in Azerbaijan, countries need to clearly build implementation mechanisms, especially those relating to financing, training and technology transfer to developing nations.

“Although COP28 did not provide a clear plan on how to phase out fossil fuels, its real gain was to place such fuels at the center of the debate, a responsibility that none of the previous 27 Climate Conferences had undertaken,” says the organization .

For Guilherme Syrkis, executive director of the Centro Brasil no Clima organization, the Dubai agreement marks a crucial advance in relation to oil and gas, but it is just the beginning of a larger effort.

“Brazilian diplomacy, known for its technical competence, has a fundamental role in the 2024 G20 to promote the fair transition from fossil fuels. These negotiations are key to establishing ambitious goals that we hope to see achieved at COP 30 in Belém.”

For Ricardo Assumpção, lead partner for sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) in Latin America from EY (formerly Ernst & Young), this is the first inventory towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement, therefore, it is important. Despite finding the result worrying, he considers the unprecedented fact that in almost 30 editions there is a mention of fossil fuel in the UN document.

“It’s something to keep an eye on. The document is not emphatic about ending fossil fuels, but it says that there will be a gradual transition away from these fossil fuels. On the other hand, the document talks about tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, at the end of this decade. This is an advantage for Brazil, which has one of the largest renewable energy potentials in the world.”

Another point that, in his view, is a window of opportunity for Brazil, is to increase the use of biofuels or low-carbon fuels as opposed to the use of coal.