Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President-designate of the COP28 Conference, confirmed that, in line with the vision of leadership in the UAE, the COP28 presidency seeks to provide an opportunity for all parties, sectors and segments of societies to work together and contribute to the collective efforts aimed at achieving global climate ambitions and sustainable development for the benefit of Present and future generations.

This came during the announcement of the COP28 presidency that it will host the “Climate Forum for Business and Charity” on December 1 and 2, in conjunction with the Global Climate Action Summit, which will be held at the level of state leaders at the beginning of the conference.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber said: “The world needs everyone’s cooperation and concerted efforts to change the usual traditional ways of working and develop climate financing mechanisms. The COP28 presidency is committed to ensuring that everyone is included in all aspects of climate action at COP28, and we are keen to bring together all key stakeholders to reach the desired solutions through Therefore, we will host the Climate Forum for Business and Charitable Business to enhance the ability of the private sector and charitable and humanitarian work institutions to reach radical and effective results and solutions during COP28. The conference presidency will be keen to provide the appropriate platform for commercial and charitable businesses to play their required pioneering role in supporting work paths towards neutrality. climate and sustainable development.

The CEO Forum seeks to mobilize and activate the contributions of business and philanthropic leaders globally to support and enhance the collective effort to achieve tangible progress on climate action in line with the agenda of the COP28 presidency, and to achieve progress towards climate neutrality and conservation goals across various sectors.

The Forum is chaired by Bader Jaafar, Special Representative of COP28 for Business and Charity, who is the Managing Director of the Crescent Group and CEO of Crescent Enterprises, a member of the COP28 Advisory Committee, and an active participant in many activities, programs and various initiatives in the areas of social entrepreneurship, international development and aid. Humanity, Philanthropy and Corporate Governance.

Badr Jaafar said: “The private sector has promising capabilities that make it the most capable of accelerating the achievement of our global goals related to climate action and nature conservation. Therefore, COP28 is keen to ensure the presence of business and charitable representatives as key partners in the conference, and the Climate Forum for business and charity will be a platform for action.” Empowerment and removing obstacles between multiple sectors, and bringing together all concerned parties from around the world to cooperate in order to reach results and outputs that are supported by the COP28 plan and achieve substantial and radical progress, and this is what we really need to find solutions that contribute to positive change in the lives of billions of people.

The Climate Forum for commercial and charitable businesses is one of the most important steps in implementing a pioneering strategy in conferences of parties, which seeks to activate the participation of all parties concerned with climate and nature, based on the UAE’s ambition to host a climate conference that mobilizes the full support of all parties and stakeholders and ensures the inclusion and participation of everyone from all over the world. . The Forum brings together business and philanthropic leaders as well as policy makers to ensure they are engaged and collaborative in finding concrete and effective solutions that deliver critical results.

The organization of the Climate Forum for Business and Charitable Work coincides with the Global Summit on Climate Action that brings together heads of state and government, as evidence of the efforts of the COP28 presidency to bring together all concerned parties for cooperation and joint action, to contribute to addressing the gaps between the two phases of policy development and implementation, and to accelerate climate action through Partnerships and cooperation between different sectors.

The forum will bring together a number of senior leaders in the philanthropic and humanitarian sectors, to benefit from their expertise and resources to provide tangible solutions on a global scale to climate and nature challenges. Climate financing mechanisms, focusing on preserving people and life and improving livelihoods, and supporting all these pillars by fully including everyone.

COP28 witnesses the results of the first global tally to assess progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement, as the conference action plan aims to accelerate progress in all major climate action tracks, including mitigating emissions by increasing the production capacity of renewable energy three times, reducing emissions from various sectors, In addition to providing support to enhance resilience and adaptation efforts by focusing on key sectors affected by the repercussions of climate change, including health, food, water, nature, ecosystems, cities, relief and recovery.

In line with the COP28 Action Plan, the participants in the forum seek to discuss options aimed at accelerating technology transfer, eliminating risks in green investments, enabling effective investment in preserving the environment, developing pioneering and ambitious green initiatives in order to stimulate climate action on a large scale, and empowering small and medium enterprises and companies. Emerging in the field of climate action, and investing in enhancing the resilience of communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, in addition to a number of other expected results and outputs from the private sector.

More than 500 corporate CEOs and philanthropists from around the world are scheduled to participate in the main session of the 90-minute forum, which will be held on December 1 in the Blue Zone.

The session, which will be held under the title: “Business and Philanthropy Together: A New Model for Climate Action and Nature Protection”, will focus on examining the best ways to collect and stimulate expertise and resources in the private sector, in order to take effective and concrete actions, and provide more private sector financing flows to the countries of the global south.

The Forum will then move to the Green Zone Conference Center for afternoon sessions on December 1, under the theme “The Role of Business and Philanthropy in Achieving Substantial Advances in Climate Action: Paving the Way to Action.” Participants will also meet for full-day sessions in the December 2 at the Green Zone Convention Center to discuss “Shaping Green Growth Pathways.”

The forum is being held at the start of the COP28’s specialized topic programme, which will run over two weeks from November 30 to December 12. The conference program was prepared on the basis of open consultations conducted by the conference presidency with all stakeholders around the world over a period of six weeks, in an approach followed for the first time in conferences of the parties.