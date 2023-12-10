COP28 in Dubai is expected to officially end on Tuesday. It is possible, however, that the negotiations will go into overtime and the final document will be approved with a delay of one, two or three days. In recent years the final days of climate conferences have always been extended by at least one day.

The work has entered a very technical phase: compromises are being sought on every term, every reference, every inclusion and omission in the final document. The text must find everyone’s agreement, so it is rather complicated to satisfy every state.

A necessary clarification: in the days of COP it seems to us that the decisions of the conference are the most important in history. True, but also false: in the sense that it is then up to the States to respect the agreements, which are binding only as long as someone believes in them. In Dubai, as in the previous 27 editions, a bit of a trip effect is created: “Please, let’s not lose sight of each other” and then everyone goes home and the magic is lost. The real result of the COP, however, is measured in the “spirit of the time”, or rather in the ability of the two weeks of negotiations to influence global thought, culture and politics in the following months. We proceed in small steps or big leaps. Paris 2015 with its Agreements was a quantum leap, last year’s Cop27 laid minimal but decisive foundations for discussing climate justice and funds for vulnerable countries. This year there is actually something on the table, let’s see what’s left when the negotiations are over.

Here are the five most important themes of the week just ended and of the coming days.

1. FOSSIL SOURCES: gradual elimination or nothing?

It’s the big huge theme of the year (of the century!): What should we do with oil, gas and coal? In the draft of the final document there are still all the open endings, at least four. The sentences to keep an eye on are those where the expression appears phase outgradual elimination.

The plus version clean and robust is that of gradual elimination according to all possible recommendations. That is to say: “Phasing out of fossil fuels in line with best available science, the IPCC’s 1.5 pathways and the principles and provisions of the Paris Agreement”. Elimination in line with scientific studies, the IPCC’s path to limit overheating to +1.5°C and what was decided with the Paris Agreement.

Then there are more diluted intermediate versions, but there is also the fourth way, where the phase out it doesn’t even appear in the document. It would be a defeat, but let’s remember that we are “playing” away from home. Not only because the COP is hosted by the Emirates who live off oil, but also because this year there are almost 2,500 fossil fuel lobbyists (if they were a delegation, they would be the third largest), and because last night OPEC, the The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has called on all its members to reject any agreement where the phase out.

2. RENEWABLES: the energy transition picks up speed

What everyone at the UAE COP agrees on is renewable energy. Hyper-environmentalists know that it must grow fast, polluting countries keep solar and wind vouchers because they aim for a global energy mix where renewables and fossils go hand in hand. More than a hundred countries have agreed to triple production by 2030. The objective could also end up in the final text, although there are those who want the objective to be combined with the phase out of fossil fuels.

In the meantime, a Bloomberg report, the Climatescope, has been released which shows that there is actually a renewable push in the world. If we add all global zero-emission electricity production — solar, wind, geothermal, hydroelectric, but also nuclear — we arrive at 46% of the total.



Renewable revolution: in the world four fifths of new energy production plants are green Nicolas Lozito

3. AL JABER. Science and caves according to the head of negotiations

She is Sultan Al Jaber’s Cop. For better or for worse. You have a very corporate approach to negotiations, you look for concrete results, you push deadlines and weave plots. But sometimes, out of presumption or haste, she comes out with cosmic fools.

Last Sunday an audio of Al Jaber was released where he says: “There is no science that justifies the phase-out of fossil fuels” (FALSE). And then “if we eliminate oil we return to the age of caves”. He uttered these phrases during an online conference, responding to a former American diplomat. He was annoyed and nervous, so he had to spend the first few days of the week explaining that that wasn’t exactly what he meant.

(A few days earlier our Prime Minister Meloni had said “I want an ecological, not an ideological transition”. Speaking of Italy: we were “failed” by the Legambiente-Germanwatch report, which evaluates countries’ climate commitments. In their ranking we dropped to 44th place.)

4. THE FINAL TEXT: Four pillars in 27 pages

Now the draft of the final text is 27 pages long, full of rather unmanageable notes. Each definition, adjective, adverb changes the modality, timing and intensity of the actions.

In the text we can find at least four pillars.

• Mitigationwhich involves what we do with fossil fuels.

• Adaptationwith more economic resources and with the possible request to the IPCC to study it in an ad hoc report (the IPCC is the UN body that deals with the science of climate change)

• Money, or green finance to be accelerated. New investments to cooperate with developing countries (so that they find green tools to fuel their growth) and funds to help countries already put on the ropes by climate change

• Report cards, that is, the Global stocktake, which is the balance of what has been done so far, the commitments made, the promises kept, the things that are missing. Not all countries are very happy to give each other report cards, also because the grades are quite low.

For those who want to know the details of the draft: Jacopo Bencini, head of delegation of the Italian Climate Network at the COP, he analyzed the text point by point.

5. CAPTURE AND STORAGE, the role of technology between uncertainty and imagination

This year there is also a lot of talk about CCS, carbon capture and storage technologies. They are tools for absorbing excess CO₂ directly from the air or before it leaves the combustion plants. It is then “pumped” underground so that it remains trapped there.

According to techno-optimists it is the magic wand that will save the world; according to pessimists it is a distraction, for realists it is useful, but it will be marginal. The International Energy Agency, among the techno-realists, explains that yes, there will certainly be a need for them given that we pollute relentlessly, but believing that they will avoid us on the path to decarbonization is “pure fantasy” (exact words of Fatih Birol head of the Agency).

Oil-rich countries are focusing on CCS, as the United States partly does (because they know that coming first in the technological race generates competitive advantages at a geopolitical level). A goal on the table in Dubai is to reach 1.2 billion tonnes absorbed per year by 2030, a value 25 times higher than the current one (45 million tonnes). Today we emit around 35-38 billion tonnes of CO₂ per year.

But second a new report from Oxford University, a heavy reliance on CCS to reach zero emissions targets around 2050 would be “economically harmful,” costing at least $30 trillion more than a path based on renewable energy. To better understand the enormity, the $30 trillion figure is about double what the World Bank estimates it would cost to decarbonize China.