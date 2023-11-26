Shorouk Awad (Dubai)

The UAE’s hosting of the “COP 28” climate conference in Expo City Dubai during the period from November 30 to December 12 is of great importance at the regional and global levels, as attention is directed to hosting it, for its major role in motivating the international community to do more… Efforts to protect the ecosystem from the negative effects resulting from the climate change crisis, with painful consequences for humanity, and the countries of the region to adopt a path full of climate action, as they have made tremendous efforts over the past three decades to enhance their local capabilities to confront the projections of this crisis, as it is the greatest and most dangerous challenge to the future of humanity and the planet. the earth.

Amid the global interest in the climate change crisis, the UAE focused its attention early on the problems and challenges related to environmental issues such as climate change, and this interest was clearly evident in the large number of strategies, initiatives and projects related to responding to these challenges. The UAE, as part of the regional and global fabric, is also committed to participating in developing And applying innovative solutions to protect the environment from the repercussions of climate change, as modern energy-saving technology contributes to reducing carbon emissions resulting from its activities.

The UAE has strengthened its role at the global level by joining international organizations, agreements and alliances related to the environment. Over the past years, the country has joined a new group of international initiatives and alliances, including: the International Solar Energy Alliance, the Climate and Clean Air Alliance, and the International Alliance for Green Development of the Belt and Road. , the Global Circular Economy Accelerator Platform, the Food Forever Initiative and many others.

Mobilize efforts

The UAE has also proven its position as a prominent regional destination for mobilizing international efforts to address environmental issues and the climate change crisis, as it periodically hosts many major international meetings in which thousands of leaders, officials and specialists in the government and business sectors participate, including, for example, the Climate Forum at the World Government Summit, which It is held in Dubai annually, and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, as well as the World Green Economy Summit held in Dubai, and the annual exhibition for water, environment and energy technology, and as part of its encouragement of scientific research and motivating scientists, researchers and students to find innovative solutions to priority environmental problems, the UAE has also established an important group of The most important incentives are: the Zayed Sustainability Prize, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, the Mohammed bin Zayed Fund for the Conservation of Species, and others.

Projects and pledges

Through its environmental journey, the UAE is also stimulating regional and international efforts to address the climate change crisis, which has had negative consequences on the environment in our current era, such as declining rates of biodiversity, air and ocean pollution, rising temperatures, floods, etc., through its latest various new initiatives, including: National projects, pledges and international memorandums of understanding, such as joining the Global Methane Pledge led by the European Union and the United States of America, reducing emissions from agriculture, protecting forests and lands, developing the health system, increasing environmentally friendly energy and hydrogen leadership, increasing clean energy, and launching business incubators in the field of climate change. , endorsing the “Leaders to Nature Pledge” and many more.

clean energy

The use of clean energy solutions represents one of the main pillars of the UAE’s climate action model and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Within the energy strategy until 2050, the UAE targets a combination of renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources, to ensure achieving a balance between economic needs and environmental goals with investments amounting to 600 billion dirhams until By 2050, these investments will raise the contribution of clean energy to the total energy mix produced in the country to 50%, including 44% renewable energy and 6% nuclear energy, and achieve savings equivalent to 700 billion dirhams until 2050.

Reducing emissions

In light of the high rate of greenhouse gas emissions at the national level, the state has taken the initiative, as part of its efforts in climate action, to take voluntary measures to mitigate climate change. These proactive measures come within the framework of its efforts to place the task of reducing these emissions and transitioning to clean energy as its top priority. To this end, it has implemented a wide and diverse package of plans, projects, initiatives and strategies, such as the “Emirates Energy Strategy 2050”, “Abu Dhabi Strategy for Demand Side Management and Rationalization of Energy Use 2030”, and “Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050”.

New stage

This month, the UAE is experiencing a new phase of climate action, which is a key element in protecting the ecosystem from the threats of climate change. To this end, it launched the “UAE Strategy for Climate Neutrality 2050,” which is built on the “Strategic Initiative to Achieve Climate Neutrality by 2050,” which It was launched in 2021, setting out the country’s climate ambition, followed by the launch of the National Climate Neutrality Pathway in 2022, which sets out the timeline and mechanisms for the initiative’s phased implementation.

The “Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050” is considered part of the country’s ambitious march towards climate neutrality, as it provides a concrete program at the state level to achieve its goals for reducing emissions, and most importantly, it shows how the country will achieve the goals of the third version of the second report for nationally determined contributions aimed at reducing emissions. By 40% by 2030, and then achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

The strategy contributes to creating many new job opportunities on a large scale, by anticipating about 200,000 new jobs, including sustainable, highly skilled jobs across the solar, battery and hydrogen sub-sectors.

Programs and sectors

The strategy includes more than 25 programs covering 6 basic sectors: (energy, industry, transportation, construction, waste, and agriculture). The programs focus on improving efficiency and increasing the deployment of renewable energy sources in all these sectors, increasing the percentage of clean energy, raising consumption efficiency, and shifting to sustainable transportation systems. , green buildings, in addition to the use of nature-based solutions, carbon capture technologies, and many others.

The strategy also allocated emissions reduction targets for various sectors, which will ultimately contribute to achieving the UAE’s goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050, as it will work to reduce the emissions of targeted sectors such as the energy sector from 0.55 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to zero by 2050, agriculture from 6 to 1 million tons of CO2 equivalent by 2050, and the waste sector from 13 to 3 million tons of CO2 equivalent by 2050.

In addition, the strategy works to reduce emissions in the transportation sector from 24 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to zero by 2050, and the construction sector from 62 to 1 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050, and the industrial sector from 103 to 7 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. Carbon dioxide gas by 2050. The UAE will also work, through the strategy’s objectives, to increase negative emissions, which means promoting nature-based solutions such as expanding the cultivation of mangrove trees, and enhancing carbon capture and storage technology, so that its combined capacity will reach the absorption and storage of 13 million tons of gas equivalent. carbon dioxide by 2050.