COP27 plenary session in Egypt. 🇧🇷 Photo: Disclosure/UN

Spain’s third vice-president and minister of Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, said she does not foresee an end to fossil fuel subsidies, for now, in the proposal for the climate agreement at the COP27 summit in Egypt. Speaking to journalists at the event, Ribera said there is a very long list of elements that must be included in the final agreement, but there is no mention of an end to fossil fuels.

At the Glasgow summit, held the previous year, one of the discussions was a commitment to phase out coal-fired power generation and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies. “There is something that we think cannot be abandoned, which is the commitment reached in Glasgow to reduce and phase out fossil fuel subsidies and leave the carbon economy behind, and this still does not appear in the list of aspects included in the proposal of the Egyptians”, pointed out Ribera.

Another discussion is how to finance compensation to the poorest countries for the losses and damages caused by the effects of climate change. The minister recognized that this topic is fundamental for many African countries and that there is no single tool to solve the problem. “We are talking about different realities that require different responses (…) It is perhaps one of the most sensitive and politically complex issues of the negotiations as a whole”, she added.