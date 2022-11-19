Developed countries signal that they agree with the proposal, which had been demanded for decades by nations more vulnerable to climate change. Final text, however, is still being negotiated. Representatives of governments gathered at COP27, in Egypt, advanced this Saturday (19/11) in the discussions for the creation of a compensation fund for damages related to climate changes in particularly vulnerable countries, a demand from poorer nations that have been pushing for decades for the creation of such a mechanism.

The information was revealed by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal and later became part of the draft of the final document of the conference. According to the publication, the fund must allocate resources to compensate for “losses and damages”, such as damage caused by rising sea levels, stronger storms and other effects that scientists associate with climate change.

Small island states and populous nations such as Bangladesh have sought money as compensation for damages for decades. Rich countries, which are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions that caused the Earth to warm, had been resisting.

Also according to the newspaper, negotiators representing developed and developing countries agreed with the creation of the fund in the final hours of the COP27 climate summit held in Egypt, which began on November 6th.

However, officials gathered at the conference warned that the plan on the loss and damage fund is part of a broader agreement that is still under negotiation. The text needs to be unanimously approved by the participating countries.

Wealthy nations still want stronger commitments from developing countries to cut emissions over the next decade, under the Paris accord’s climate targets.

Negotiations accelerated after the Europeans accepted contemplating the creation of the fund, basically in exchange for two conditions. The first consists of “expanding the donor base”, that is, integrating countries that have become major emitters of greenhouse gases, such as China. And the second condition is to obtain a strong and explicit commitment regarding mitigation, in order to maintain the target of the +1.5°C limit.

Hours earlier, officials from the 27 countries of the European Union said they were ready to walk away from the negotiations if the agreement did not advance on initiatives to curb global warming.

“We’d rather leave without a decision than a bad decision,” said EU climate policy director Frans Timmermans.

He expressed concerns that some countries were resisting efforts to make bolder cuts in pollutant emissions. Timmermans did not name the countries.

The outcome of the two-week conference, which was due to end on Friday, is seen as a test of global resolve to tackle climate change, even as war in Europe and inflation distract the world’s attention.

With countries still divided over a number of important issues on Saturday morning, Egyptian COP27 President Sameh Shoukry urged delegates to “rise to the occasion” and unite around a final deal.

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s climate change minister and current chairman of the powerful G77+China negotiating group, which includes more than 130 countries, said on Saturday that she was “optimistic about a positive resolution”.

jps (Reuters, AFP, ots)