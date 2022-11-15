Germany, as a whole the V20, a group with 58 developing countries that are among the most affected by climate change, has announced the creation of the “‘Global Shield’ against climate risk” this Monday on the occasion of COP27. For now, it consists of 210 million euros destined to help the poorest countries to face climate catastrophes, but environmental NGOs were skeptical about an initiative that they consider insufficient.

The issue of “loss and damage”, the climatic effects that are already wreaking havoc in different parts of the planet and that cannot be reversed, is a main theme of this summit. From the meeting, it is expected that the rich countries commit to economically compensate developing countries for climate impacts, since historically they are the ones that have made the most greenhouse gas emissions.

For now, the plan presented by Germany consists of a budget of 210 million euros (170 million euros announced by Berlin and 40 million from other countries) and will initially benefit a first group of countries, including Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji , Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal.

The stated objective is to compensate for “weaknesses in the financial protection structures” of the most vulnerable countries through “prearranged financing” that can be disbursed before or just after a climate catastrophe.

The ‘Shield’ will finance insurance plans against damage to crops, buildings or interruption of business activity and will be adapted to the needs of each country. “It can be about adaptable social protection systems” or “immediate financial support to a government to rebuild a bridge or a school,” explained German Development and Cooperation Minister Svenja Schulze.

Damages estimated at 525,000 million dollars

From Bangladesh, the special climate envoy and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Momen, recalled that vulnerable countries, although they represent close to 20% of the world’s population, are only responsible for 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions. . He urged members of the G7 and the European Union to “mobilize additional resources” through the ‘Shield’.

According to the V20, the damages caused by climatic impacts in the economies of its members would reach 525,000 million dollars since the year 2000.

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s Chancellor of the Exchequer and Chairman of the V20, stressed the need for a “Marshall Plan for the climate crisis” as “the situation will only get worse”. According to the UN, the international commitments on climate in recent years are “very far” from the objective of the Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, of limiting global warming to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

“It is not a question of who pays for the losses and damages, because we, the V20, are already paying for it,” the minister said. The poorest countries are being particularly affected by the climate crisis and have fewer resources to deal with the catastrophes caused.

“We are paying in good lost opportunities, in less productivity, in the affectation of business interactions, in ways of life, in lives lost…”, explained the director of the Ghana Environmental Protection Agency, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.

“The fate of the most vulnerable is the fate of the entire world,” he warned. Recently, the United States and Europe have also been more affected by droughts, fires or floods.

An initiative criticized

Svenja Schulze assured that the ‘Global Shield’ is not “a type of tactic to avoid formal negotiation on losses and damages” in the framework of COP27, but “only the beginning”. However, environmental NGOs fear it could be a distraction in the process of creating a dedicated fund for loss and damage, as vulnerable countries are calling for.

The current budget of 210 million euros is far from close to the 100 billion dollars a year since 2020 promised by developed countries in Copenhagen in 2009 to help developing countries deal with climate change.

“Global Shield’s subsidized insurance and social protection elements (‘Global Shield’) may be part of the response to loss and damage suffered by people on the front lines, but it is not a solution on the scale we need” , commented the Climate Action Network in a statement.

Environmental organizations also criticized that only some countries such as Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Denmark or France agreed to participate in this financial shield.

From Greenpeace, the head of the international delegation at COP27, Yeb Saño, declared for his part that “in order to face the continuous losses and catastrophic damages of the climatic impacts that are taking place around the world, something more than a shield is needed security, a sword is needed in the form of a financing mechanism for loss and damage.

These summits are generally criticized by climate experts who denounce few commitments and little action in the face of the reality of the climate crisis. This Monday, the president of COP27 and Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Soukri, acknowledged that there is little progress in the negotiations and that there is still “work ahead to obtain results.” “We have to change gear and complement the technical discussions with others of political commitments,” the minister requested.

With EFE and AFP