Giorgia Meloni arrived late yesterday in Sharm El-Sheikh, and today the 27th UN Summit on Climate Change will begin with the leaders of the 200 countries present at COP27. The premier’s speech in the plenary session is scheduled for 6 pm. She will reiterate that Italy participates in the commitment made by Europe to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030 and to achieve zero emissions by 2050. has learned in the past few hours, Meloni could also have a face to face with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi: relations between Italy and Egypt remain complicated in light of the events that involved Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki. The premier replied to al-Sisi’s congratulations on his victory in the elections, confirming his intention to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, also referring to the issue of human rights. “No to hypocrisy. Egypt is a country that systematically violates Human Rights. We ask the Parliament and the Italian Government to rule for Italy’s non-participation and instead attend alternative events “, is the post set at the top of the Facebook page of” Giulio Siamo noi “, a collective account supporting the campaign for the request of truth and justice for Giulio Regeni.

On the climate, it will be fundamental to be able to achieve unity of purpose at least in the European context, in a context of tensions fueled on the one hand by the controversies on human rights in the host country, Egypt, and on the other by concerns about the global recession. , expensive energy, the food crisis and the relaunch of fossil energies to counter the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The summit does not start under the best auspices: the report published by the Secretariat of the Convention a few days ago shows that further efforts are needed to keep the temperature rise to 2100 at 1.5 C, as enshrined in the Glasgow Agreement a year ago. The commitment to go beyond the mobilization of 100 billion dollars a year in Climate Finance towards developing countries will be reaffirmed. However, the absence of some of the most polluting countries in the world, such as China, Russia and India, is worrying. The participants in the Conference are divided into two large groups: on the one hand that of the rich and more developed countries, responsible for the highest percentage of global pollution, led by the G7, under the German presidency. On the other hand, the G77 + China group – or 134 emerging and poor countries – currently chaired by Munir Akram, ambassador of Pakistan to the UN.