Italy essentially stalled in contrasting the climate crisis: the beautiful country gains, in fact, just one position compared to last year – it is 29th instead of 30th – remaining anchored at the center of the ranking drawn up by the Climate Change Performance Index 2023, the report on climate performance of the main countries of the planet, edited by Germanwatch, CAN and NewClimate Institute in collaboration with Legambiente for Italy.

Legambiente in a note: “Immediately reverse the course with the revision of the National Energy-Climate Plan in line with the objective of 1.5 ° C”. In fact, none of the states taken into consideration has achieved the objectives necessary to cope with global warming and to contain the increase in average temperature within the critical threshold of 1.5 ° C at the end of the century.

The performances analyzed in the annual report, presented today 14 November 2022 at Cop27 in Sharm el Sheikh, have as a reference parameter the objectives of the Paris Agreement and the commitments undertaken by 2030 and are measured through the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI). based for 40% on the emission trend, for 20% on the development of renewables and energy efficiency and for the remaining 20% ​​on climate policy.

The first three positions of the ranking drawn up by the Climate Change Performance Index 2023 remain empty, again this year: none of the states considered in the report – 59 nations plus the European Union as a whole, representing 90% of emissions climate-changing of the globe – has in fact achieved the performance necessary to face the climate crisis and to contain the increase in the global average temperature within the critical threshold of 1.5 ° C. Italy is at the center of the ranking, underlines Legambiente in the note. To weigh on the Italian result, the report highlights, are mainly the slowdown in the development of renewables and a climate policy that is still inadequate to deal with the emergency.