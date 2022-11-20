COP27 ended, early this Sunday morning (20), with a historic agreement. After more than two weeks of intense negotiations, participants at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt, COP27, signed a commitment to finance a new fund to compensate for “loss and damage” caused by natural disasters in developing countries that are ” particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change”.

The agreement, which still has many details to be defined, supports the so-called “mosaic solution” requested by the negotiating bloc of the European Union, among other countries, which defends that they can resort to new financial instruments to help pay for the damage caused by extreme phenomena. of the climate crisis.

COP27 was due to end on Friday, but had to be extended so that the 197 countries present could reach a consensus. An earlier proposal, presented by the European Union, suggested that not only rich countries but also large developing –such as China, India and Brazil– should contribute financially to the fund.

This proposal fell and was replaced by the commitment to create a fund, without further details on how it will work. But, under pressure from the US and Europeans, the approved proposal also explicitly says that no country should be forced to pay “compensations” to others for climate effects.

However, the document does not specify which countries will be able to benefit from the fund, nor the details of its financing mechanism, fundamental points that will be defined in future meetings.

A transition committee made up of 24 countries, including three from Latin America and the Caribbean, will work out the details of this initiative for a year, to define how it will work and how it will be financed, with the aim of adopting this measure from the COP28, at the end of 2023.

The committee will have a year to work and intends to present new proposals at COP28, which will take place at the end of 2023 in the United Arab Emirates. It is necessary to define fundamental parts, such as which countries should contribute financially to it and which nations will be able to benefit from the resources.