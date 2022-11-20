The Arab Republic of Egypt succeeded in dazzling the world after its brilliance in the extraordinary organization of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP27”, which started on November 6 and concluded its activities yesterday in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh, after its ministries and agencies harnessed all the elements and elements of success on The highest level of efficiency.
Egypt showed complete readiness and professionalism in organizing the event, which would qualify it in the future to host more major international conferences and events.
The “COP27” summit, which was held under the slogan “Together towards implementation to achieve fair and ambitious results”, witnessed a strong presence and broad international participation, the largest in its history, for a group of decision-makers and experts from 190 countries around the world, with the aim of advancing progress in efforts to combat climate change and strengthening action. In order to address one of the most pressing challenges in the world, and to come up with decisive implementations that complement what was pledged at the Glasgow Summit last year in Scotland.
The degrees of readiness were evident in Sharm El-Sheikh, which is the latest episode of early Egyptian interest in clean energies and green areas.
The Egyptian state, with its institutions, has demonstrated its possession of the necessary professionalism to improve the governance and management of work in the field of climate change, build resilience and adaptability to climate change, strengthen the infrastructure for financing climate activities, scientific research, technology transfer, knowledge management, and raising awareness to combat climate change.
During the summit, Egypt sought to unite the world’s efforts to combat climate change, hoping to keep the planet’s temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius.
The COP27 events focused on taking decisive action to urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience and adaptation to the inevitable effects of climate change, leading to fulfilling commitments to finance climate action in developing countries.
Egypt pushed for major countries to implement their pledges at previous United Nations climate conferences, led by the Paris Agreement signed in 2015, and the Copenhagen Summit Agreement in 2009, where the signatories pledged to pump billions of dollars to help poor countries deal with the impact of climate change.
Since its inception, the summit witnessed the signing of dozens of agreements and initiatives aimed at moving from the stage of promises to implementation, and strengthening efforts to adapt and mitigate the consequences of climate change around the world.
During the summit, many international initiatives were launched with the aim of confronting the repercussions of climate change, including those related to the African continent and aimed at ending the suffering of millions on the continent, in addition to other initiatives in the fields of nature, environmental protection, biodiversity, sustainable transition to food and agriculture, climate action and green smart projects.
The United Nations Conference on Climate Change is an annual summit attended by 197 countries in order to discuss climate change, and what these countries are doing to confront and address this problem.
The conference is part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, an international treaty signed by most countries in the world with the aim of reducing the impact of human activity on the climate.
This conference is the twenty-seventh since the entry into force of the agreement on March 21, 1994, and the host country for the conference is chosen according to the system of rotation between different continents.
Last year, Egypt submitted a request to host this year’s session of the conference, and it was chosen as the only African country that expressed its desire to host it.
#COP27 #Egypt #dazzles #world #exceptional #organization #climate #conference
Leave a Reply