The 27th United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), taking place in Egypt, has reached its halfway point without rich countries having sent a clear message to developing countries about their position in relation to the debate on climate change. compensation for the loss and damage caused in their territories by the effects of climate change.

The so-called “technical” phase of the summit began on 6 November with the inclusion – for the first time on the agenda of a UN climate summit – of a point to decide how to finance compensation to the poorest countries for damages caused by climate change, caused by mainly by emissions from the richest countries.

The main difference lies in deciding which instrument to channel these offsets through: a newly created specific instrument linked to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) or through existing mechanisms.

Poor countries want specific fund for damages

Developing countries are pushing for the creation of a specific fund to have more guarantees that there will be money earmarked specifically for damages, while the other side defends the use of existing instruments, such as the Green Climate Fund or the Adaptation Fund (both under the umbrella of the UNFCCC).

The argument they defend is to gain agility, since setting up a fund with these characteristics would take years.

Some countries also argue that the debate on loss and damage transcends the UNFCCC because it covers other aspects, such as migration or humanitarian aid, that affect other UN framework conventions.

Accepting this argument would open the door for compensation to fall to organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which provides debt-generating loans, a possibility rejected by countries in the Global South, which demand direct aid.

Political phase of the conference begins this Monday

With this debate open, the “ministerial” or “political” part begins this Monday (14th), without, for the time being, any technical document related to losses and damages on which the delegations can begin to negotiate the semi-colons of what will be the final agreement of COP27, as explained to EFE by sources close to the negotiators.

“These two groups of countries are close to understanding each other, but they have stopped the debate until politicians arrive to see what bridges, what kind of proposals can be made to bring us closer to a solution,” said the head of the European Union delegation. (EU) in the COP27 negotiations, Jacob Werksman.

The United States Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, assured that his country defends that compensation for damages caused by climate disasters is given within the framework of financing vehicles that already exist and that they work intensively to reach an agreement.

Contributions to UN-sponsored funds are voluntary and the loss and damage budget can be used to finance, for example, the reconstruction of areas that could be devastated by natural disasters associated with climate change, such as floods, or the creation of alert to avoid them.

Mitigation, financing and adaptation

With regard to mitigation (reduction of emissions), the debate is centered on specifying the degree of fulfillment of current commitments, which everything indicates that will be pending for the next year, as well as deciding the duration of the program of review of the objectives that are fixed for ten-year periods.

In terms of financing, the discussion revolves around the commitment to endow the Green Climate Fund with US$ 100 billion, a goal that is expected to be reached in 2023, a decade later than expected, and about how much to raise the target for 2025 (there is talk of $130 billion).

In addition, environmental organizations and the most vulnerable countries are pushing to somehow ensure that 50% of this fund goes to mitigation (decarbonization) and the other 50% to adaptation (climate change resilience).

Delegations must also develop the roadmap to fulfill the roadmap outlined in Glasgow (COP26), which asks developed countries to double contributions to the Adaptation Fund in 2025 compared to 2019.