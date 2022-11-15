Conference presidency also called on leaders to “shift gears” in negotiations for more effective action.

The 27th UN Climate Conference discussed this Monday (14.Nov.2022) the participation of women in the climate adaptation of countries, water security and the advancement of negotiations to achieve effective actions to be implemented from the end of the event. The main theme of the panels and working groups was “Gender”.

The sessions focused on pointing out ways to ensure the inclusion of women in countries’ transition processes. President of the National Council for Women of Egypt, Maya Morsi, launched the African Women’s Climate Adaptation Priorities (AWCAP) initiative. The project is based on the perception that women and children are most impacted by extreme events caused by climate change.

According to the creators of the initiative, after disasters, women and children represent about 80% of people in need of assistance and poor women in rural areas are 14 times more likely to die during a natural disaster.

Morsi highlighted that women, in addition to being victims, are important agents of change and essential leaders to help implement effective climate action. “A bottom-up approach is significant for understanding women in communities, their environmental concerns, realities and experiences,” said.

O Power 360 highlights some gender-related issues addressed by the panels:

climate finance that considers the gender inequalities present in the structure of society and impact on the way resources are distributed;

combined risks and impacts of women who lived in places hyper-affected by the covid-19 pandemic and climate change;

economic models that preserve women’s gains and open new avenues for women’s economic empowerment;

positions of female voices in the climate debate and spaces for effective transformation.

CLOSING AGREEMENTS

COP27 ends on Friday (18.Nov.2022), but the conference presidency expects to have the pending negotiations resolved between the leaders by the morning of Wednesday (16.Nov.2022). The objective of the event is to close agreements between the countries for the implementation of actions to face climate change.

This edition of the event has a peculiarity: it takes place in the year following the conclusion of the Paris Agreement – ​​an international treaty on climate change, adopted in 2015 and updated in 2021. Therefore, the leaders of signatory countries of the agreement use the event to realign the agreements made in the treaty and push for some measures.

The event’s president, Sameh Shoukry, called on leaders to “shift gears” in negotiations for more effective action. He also defined a work program to encourage the advancement of conclusions. The proposal is that this Tuesday (Nov 15) continue technical negotiations on key issues in the governing bodies –consulting the conference presidency whenever necessary– and that on Wednesday (Nov 16) the ministerial consultations focus only on on political issues that still require resolution.

“Our common goal is to adopt consensual decisions and conclusions on Friday (18.nov) that will constitute comprehensive, ambitious and balanced outcomes of the Sharm el Sheikh conference”said COP President Sameh Shoukry.

WATER FOR EVERYONE

This 2nd (Nov. AWARE). The purpose of AWARE is:

decrease water losses around the world by improving supply;

propose the implementation of policies and methods to help countries adapt to international mutual cooperation;

promote integration of projects related to water and climate action to achieve the UN 2030 Agenda.

The project also promotes measures to decouple economic growth from freshwater use and degradation, implementing strategies to adapt, protect and restore freshwater ecosystems. It provides for action to improve basic sanitation and water-based energy pathways.

The Assistant Secretary General of the World Meteorological Institute, Elena Manaenkova, highlighted the importance of developing strategies to prevent disasters and protect communities, starting from the improvement of early warning systems for extreme weather events.

“74% of all natural disasters are water related, we still need to do much more to help societies”he said.