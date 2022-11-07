Within the framework of the United Nations Climate Conference (COP27), the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, issued this November 7 harsh warnings about the climate crisis and called for a new pact between rich and poor countries for the transition to renewable energies. Other leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron, took the stage to join these urgent calls, while the United Arab Emirates announced that it will continue to produce fossil fuels.

The world faces a stark choice: work now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions or condemn future generations to climate catastrophe.

This was stated by the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, this Monday, November 7, while asking that rich countries abandon the use of coal by 2030 and in other nations in 2040.

“Greenhouse gas emissions continue to grow. Global temperatures continue to rise. And our planet is rapidly approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible (…) We are on a road to climate hell with our foot in the accelerator,” warned Guterres, in his first speech at COP27, which began a day earlier and will run until November 18.

The diplomatic leader thus imparted a tone of urgency on the first day of the Leaders’ Summit, one of the main events of the Conference in favor of the climate, which plans to bring together around 120 heads of state, between this Monday and Tuesday, March 8. november.

COP27, developed under the slogan “together for implementation” promises to move to concrete actions, after promises not yet fulfilled, delays in financing clean energy projects and after COP26 certified that the world is in a decade criticism.

“Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish,” Guterres assured delegates gathered in the coastal town of Sharm el-Sheikh, on the shores of the Red Sea, in Egypt.

"We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator." UN Secretary General António Guterres tells the COP27 climate summit that humanity is "getting dangerously close to the point of no return".



In this sense, the leader of the United Nations called for a pact between the richest and poorest countries in the world to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels and financing to guarantee that the most vulnerable nations can reduce emissions and face the climatic shocks that have already hit them.

“The two largest economies, the United States and China, have a particular responsibility to join forces to make this pact a reality,” he said.

It is expected that the two weeks of the current summit will produce results in this matter. On Sunday, November 6, on the first day of the Conference, the participants agreed to formal discussions on financial compensation for territories with fewer economic resources, which assume high environmental costs, even when in many cases they are the least polluting.

Despite decades of climate talks, progress has been insufficient to save the planet from excessive warming as countries are too slow or reluctant to act, the UN leader said.

Based on the historic Paris Agreement, world leaders must take action to meet two main objectives: to keep the increase in the average temperature of the planet below 2ºC, with respect to pre-industrial levels, and to ensure that this increase has a 1.5ºC limit.

Macron promises not to “sacrifice” climate commitments for the war in Ukraine

In his presentation to COP27, French President Emmanuel Macron promised that “we are not going to sacrifice our climate commitments because of the threat of war in Ukraine.”

Thus, the French president made direct reference to one of the great climate concerns: that the energy crisis exacerbated by the invasion initiated by Russia delays the implementation of urgent measures to combat climate change.

“Since there are other priorities, we think that the climate can wait, but no. The climate urgency is already here, we do not have to wait for tomorrow. Our obligation is to continue acting for mitigation and adaptation despite the fact that there has been a war on European soil,” he insisted.

Macron assured that France maintains its ideas of reducing emissions by 50% by 2025 and supporting emerging nations. To do this, he asked “to support the poorest countries with 100,000 million dollars to fight the climate crisis”, a mobilization of resources that, according to the president, is feasible, as the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated.

Another of the participants on Monday was the former vice president of the United States, Al Gore, who pointed out that world leaders currently have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change.

The prominent environmental politician criticized the continued search for gas resources in Africa by developed nations, which he described as “fossil fuel colonialism”.

“We must see the so-called ‘race for gasoline’ for what it really is: a race for a bridge to nowhere, leaving the world’s countries facing climate chaos and billions in stranded assets, especially here in Africa,” he said. .

Gore stressed that the world would continue with the “culture of death” if it continues to extract fossil fuels, citing examples such as the great floods in Pakistan, heat waves in Europe and “rain bombs” in China, as well as a million displaced in Nigeria by climatic disasters.

“The current areas of the world that doctors consider uninhabitable are small today, but they will expand,” he said, noting that a billion migrants could cross international borders this century, with all the colossal difficulties that would entail.

Al Gore delivers strong and angry speech at opening of #COP27 • Tells 120+ leaders: "We have a credibility problem, all of us."

• Says continued use of fossil fuels is “culture of death”

• Says continued use of fossil fuels is "culture of death"

• "We need to obey the first law of holes. When you're in one, stop digging"



As part of the solution, Al Gore insisted on backing renewable energy. “We have to go beyond the era of fossil fuel colonialism,” he stressed.

For the Democratic politician and founder of several non-profit organizations, including the Climate Protection Alliance, “Africa can be a renewable energy superpower.” Al Gore indicated that 40% of the world’s potential is in that continent.

United Arab Emirates says it will continue to produce fossil fuels

Amid urgent calls to abandon the most polluting fuels such as coal, gas and oil, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahya assured that his country will continue to produce fossil fuels as long as necessary.

“The United Arab Emirates is considered a responsible supplier of energy and will continue to play this role as long as the world needs oil and gas,” the Arab leader said, amid Russia’s war in Ukraine that has spawned a global energy and economic crisis as a result. of international sanctions against the Kremlin.

His words arouse special attention, since his country is a relevant member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and is also the host of the UN Climate Conference next year. A meeting that will try to finalize the agreements reached in 2021, in the United Kingdom, and this 2022 in Egypt.

Most nations with abundant oil, gas and coal resources have criticized the push for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels, arguing that it is economically unwise and unfair to poorer and less developed nations eager for economic growth.

However, the historic Paris Agreement reached in 2015 contained crucial commitments to mitigate the effects of climate change that have yet to be achieved.

