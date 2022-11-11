Cop27, Biden apologizes for the US withdrawal from the climate agreement: “We will meet the emissions targets for 2030”

“I apologize for the US withdrawal from the Paris agreements, but now our goals are more ambitious“: US President Joe Biden made amends today in Egypt, speaking at COP27, recalling how one of the first acts of his administration was to include the United States in the climate agreements from which Donald Trump had emerged. “The United States will meet emission limits by 2030“He promised, to overcome a crisis that” affects human, economic and environmental security and national security and the very life of the planet “.

“Good environmental policy is good economic policyBiden added, illustrating the steps that can foster sustainable economic growth globally. The American president first recalled that with the Inflation Reduction Act they are allocated $ 370 billion for clean energy, and then announced an additional $ 150 million allocation to help Africa to cope with changes.

A real claimhis, of how the US has returned with him to be leader in the fight against climate change: “I came to the presidency determined to make the necessary changes for America and the rest of the world to overcome decades of opposition and obstacles to progress on this issue – he said in his speech – to re-establish the United States as trustworthy and committed. global climate leader ”. Specifically, Biden announced new rules of his administration to reduce super polluting emissions of methane gas, with the aim of reducing them by 87% compared to 2005 levels: “In order to permanently lower the emissions curve, every nation must do its part – he concluded – in this conference we must renew and relaunch our commitments, the US is acting, everyone must act, it is a duty and a responsibility of global leadership “.

