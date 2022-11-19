Reserve will be allocated to developing nations affected by climate change; logistics was not informed

COP27, the UN climate conference, closed a provisional agreement for a “loss and damage” fund for regions directly affected by climate change. Details of the reserve’s financial model and logistics were not disclosed. The information is from the newspaper The Wall Street Journal🇧🇷

The fund will be earmarked to pay for climate-related damages in more vulnerable countries that are already impacted by climate change. The term “loss and damage” refers to rising sea levels, severe storms and other events causing sudden or substantially irreparable destruction.

Representatives of developed and developing countries agreed to establish the measure in the final hours of COP27, held from November 6th to 18th, in Egypt. However, richer nations want more commitment from developing countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next 10 years, meeting the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

In addition to directing funds to vulnerable countries, the fund is also a demand from nations that do not want the money to go to China and other countries with high income levels, but considered in development. As part of the monetary reserve creation process, other funding sources will be identified.

The US, European countries and other developed regions had already stated that a new fund was not needed, and that damages funding could be provided by institutions that already provide climate finance.

The US – the largest emitter of greenhouse gases – is expected to lead efforts to provide climate finance when requested. To do so, the US president will need approval from Congress, where he must face Republican opposition.

The EU (European Union) said it was willing to create the fund, as long as it targeted developing and vulnerable countries, and that emerging economies also contributed.