The commitment to initiate environmental action immediately is not only in the slogan of the UN climate summit organized in Egypt, but it is also the great objective of this global meeting. The big question is whether this time they will manage to move from words to action.

It is time for climate action, for implementation beyond promises. And that is what is expected to happen at the current COP27 taking place in Egypt.

The UN panel of experts has already warned that the world is at a “crossroads”, that it is “now or never”, and that immediate action is needed to reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions, to mention so many. only some of the ones that pollute the Earth the most.

If no changes are made and only current environmental policies are implemented, the world’s temperature is on track to rise by about 2.8°C by the year 2100, according to one of the most recent UN Environment reports (UNEP). This is well above the 2ºC limit set by heads of state in the 2015 Paris Agreement and even further than the intention to limit global warming to 1.5ºC, compared to pre-industrial levels.

And although the numbers seem like a relatively small difference, in reality this means millions more deaths from the climate crisis and more people around the world who will have to leave their homes due to the impacts of global warming. In addition, climatic events such as cyclones, heat waves or rains will be more extreme and more frequent, according to projections made by scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC in English).

Therein lies the particularity of this Climate Summit. The promises have already been made, as evidenced by the goal set at COP21 in Paris to limit global warming, and the commitments to reduce deforestation and methane that emerged in Glasgow during COP26.

Now the increasingly drastic climatic events show the urgency to act. In the Northern Hemisphere summer, temperatures were historically high in North Africa, Australia, Europe, South Asia and the Middle East. In 2022 alone, for example, China suffered the strongest and longest heat wave in its last 60 years. As a consequence, the Yangtze River reduced its flows to historical levels and hydroelectric power production decreased. The result is that the Asian giant, the largest consumer of coal, triggered the production of this fossil fuel.







01:51

The drought in the Horn of Africa is about to produce a famine; while in Western Europe, hundreds of people died from high temperatures.

The extremes of the climate are also evidenced by the prolonged rains in countries such as Pakistan, which, in August, had a third of its territory under water. The storms also left thousands dead in Nigeria, Bangladesh and India.

Loss and damage, at the center of the discussion

Therefore, implementation is Egypt’s commitment as the organizer of COP27 and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. “Today a new era begins and we begin to do things differently. Paris gave us the agreement, Katowice (where COP24 was held) and Glasgow (where COP26 was held) gave us a plan. Sharm el-Sheikh is leading us to the implementation,” said Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Secretariat for Climate Change, during the opening ceremony of COP27. In fact, the meeting of the leaders in which more than 120 heads of state and government discuss, is called the high-level implementation summit.

Stiell asked leaders to focus on what he called “three critical lines of action.” The first, dedicated precisely to the implementation to “put the negotiations into concrete actions”, especially with regard to the Paris Agreement. The second is that there is progress on the most critical issues, which are mitigation, adaptation, financing and “crucially” on loss and damage. And finally, that progress be made in transparency and accountability.

And his call responds to the historical difficulties that have occurred in these climatic summits. One of the most difficult and most divisive debates between developed and developing countries has been precisely that of loss and damage. This last group of countries requires that the most polluting countries help the less industrialized ones to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Since developing countries “are the least to blame for climate change, they will see a significant increase in the number of people at risk in the coming decades,” as Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, warned.

The world cannot afford another set of vague promises ahead of #COP27. No region in the world is spared from the devastating impacts of the climate crisis, but the communities most vulnerable to its effects are getting the least help. It’s time to act now. pic.twitter.com/vfp6aQtnH6 — IFRC Asia Pacific (@IFRCAsiaPacific) November 6, 2022



To explain it in an example, the entire African continent produces less than 3% of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but it is one of those that will suffer the most from global warming. According to a recent report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in a worst-case scenario, extreme heat events will cause parts of the Middle East and North Africa will be uninhabitable for up to 600 million people in the second part of this century.

In this regard, the climate summit in Egypt began with a novelty as for the first time loss and damage was included as one of the topics on the agenda. To achieve this, the Egyptian presidency of the COP held informal dialogues for two days with different countries to convince them in order to define the issues, which took place on Sunday.

A COP in the midst of the global energy crisis

But not all are good news. This year’s climate talks begin with an added layer of difficulty: the energy crisis. The Covid-19 pandemic had already affected supply chains, and since the war in Ukraine began, Russia has closed most of its gas pipelines to Europe.

This not only impacted gas prices, which have risen more than ever in recent history according to the International Energy AgencyInstead, it pushed countries like Germany to turn to fossil-fuel energy production, moving the European Union further away from its promise to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Panoramas like these make the goals of reaching net zero carbon emissions follow”being uncertain“, as warned by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The answer is a repeated call: urgent and more ambitious climate action before 2030 to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement. In its last report of April 2022, the IPCC calculated that for these limits to be achieved by the end of the century, greenhouse gases must be reduced by 43% by 2030, but contrary to this, more are being produced. Thus, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 ºC seems increasingly difficult to achieve.

In the same sense, the report calculates that with the Nationally Determined Contributions currently proposed by the member countries of the Paris Agreement, the world is headed for 2.5°C warming. Therefore, it is necessary for the heads of state to be more ambitious with their climate actions.

But in practice the opposite happens. At COP26 in Glasgow, countries agreed to review their plans to combat the climate crisis. Since then, only 29 of 193 states have submitted updated plans for this year, a development Stiell called “disappointing.”

“Government decisions and actions must reflect the level of urgency, the severity of the threats we face, and the short time we have left to avert the devastating consequences of runaway climate change,” he pointed. For this reason, the COP27 in Egypt may be the stage in which world leaders commit to act more ambitiously and from now on.