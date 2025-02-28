The sixteenth Conference of the United Nations on Biodiversity (COP16), held in Rome, Italy, has concluded with the adoption of the first global financing plan to preserve nature. This agreement, considered a milestone, will allow mobilizing around 200,000 million dollars annually over the next five years in favor of the conservation of various ecosystems. Of this sum, around 30,000 million will be contributed by the most developed nations to support countries with lower resources to fulfill their environmental commitments.

This meeting aimed to continue the negotiations initiated in October in Cali, Colombia. That call was intended to consolidate the implementation of the World Biodiversity Framework of Kunming-Montreal, an agreement agreed in Canada two years ago seeking guarantee the protection of at least 30% of ecosystems by 2030. A financing model to achieve these objectives was expected in that event. However, a consensus was not achieved.

José Prena, professor of Zoology in the Department of Integrated Sciences of the University of Huelva, has told the portal Science Media Center (SMC) Spain that “the conservation of biodiversity is a peremptory necessity that demands the joint action of all governments and the main world actors. The irremisible loss of living beings is both a symptom and cause of planetary deterioration driven by the growth without brake of the human species. Hence the urgency to reach agreements that define a global conservation framework that feels the foundations for the effective brake on the loss of species ”.

The agreements reached in the COP16

At the COP16 meeting in Italy, representatives from 150 countries supported the first global financing strategy for the preservation of natural resources. Susana Muhamad, Minister of Environment of Colombia and president of the conference, said that “this is a historic day for biodiversity. After 30 years, we achieved the adoption of the first global plan to finance the conservation of life on the planet. The implementation of the World Biodiversity Framework now has a clear route and resources to come true.”

In addition, the delegations agreed to establish a global monitoring strategy to evaluate the progress of the 23 climatic objectives contemplated in the world framework of biodiversity. According to Muhamad, this mechanism will use “technical and specific indicators” to measure the effectiveness of the actions implemented and will allow citizens to inform the state of fulfilling the commitments assumed.

Finally, the members of the COP16 endorsed the entry into force of the Cali Fund, an instrument designed to collect capital of the use of information from digitized genetic sequences. Companies that use these data for the development of their products They must allocate part of the profits to a financing bag. The proceeds will be used to subsidize the activities of the original communities directly or through some governments to guarantee their fair and equitable distribution.

The commitments achieved were headed by the European Union, Canada and Japan, in the absence of the United States. The specialists in the field consider that these pacts will allow to release economic resources for developing countries within the framework of a five -year work plan and will contribute to reduce the degradation of biodiversity.

“The biodiversity crisis that we are suffering develops on a global scale and, therefore, measures to mitigate it must be worldwide. Despite not being too ambitiousthe agreement reached in the COP16 of Rome represents a clear road map for the conservation of nature. The next step is to materialize the agreed measures and do it in a global way, where the entire society and governments are involved outside ideologies. We depend on nature and ours is the decision and duty to keep it, ”says Daniel Montoy SMC Spain.