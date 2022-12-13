Montréal (AFP) – The world has eight days left to seal an agreement that stops the destruction of nature. But halfway through, the COP15 biodiversity summit failed to make any breakthroughs, neither on funding between North and South nor on the goal of protecting 30% of the planet.

Negotiations will kick off on Thursday, when environment ministers from the 196 members of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) take over from their delegates in Montreal.

But the possibilities of reaching a “peace pact for nature” next Monday to protect the waters, forests and living beings are in danger if the document under discussion is not modified.

The text, discussed by 5,000 delegates since December 3, has dozens of points still under negotiation. Only five of the 22 or 23 planned objectives were agreed.

“Governments are moving forward, but not fast enough to prepare a clean text for the arrival of ministers,” said Alfred DeGemmis, a senior official at the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Time is pressing: a million species are threatened with extinction, a third of the land is severely degraded, the fertility of the soil and the purity of the water are compromised while the oceans are endangered by pollution and climate change.

“We are still far from the goal, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Marco Lambertini, from WWF International, who said he had noticed “more constructive participation” than at the beginning of the summit.

“A market is emerging in which the countries of the South say that they will not accept ambitious commitments without the corresponding financing,” summarized Sébastien Treyer, from the IDDRI think tank.

Global Biodiversity Fund

That would imply an increase considered unrealistic by rich countries whose aid to protect biodiversity was 10,000 million dollars a year in 2020.

“If today we are at 10,000 million, talking about 100,000 million paralyzes the conversation,” warned the French ambassador to COP 15 Sylvie Lemmet at a time when rich countries kept their commitments to double development aid in the previous decade.

The European Union is also opposed to creating a new global fund for biodiversity, which several countries have called for ahead of COP16 in 2024 in Turkey.

This type of solution is considered ineffective by the North, which prefers a reform of world finances, both public and private, and a better use of national resources as well as the reduction of negative subsidies for nature, especially for fertilizers and pesticides; topic that generates debates with Brazil and Argentina.

Although it is not part of the negotiation because it did not ratify the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United States is a crucial part of the financial equation that could unlock the agreement.

“This year we replenished the Global Environment Facility, and the United States’ contribution has been greater than ever,” US Environment Ambassador Monica Medina said Monday.

On Monday the negotiators resumed discussions behind closed doors. “He is encouraging,” said Elizabeth Mrema, head of the CBD, but “a road full of obstacles” remains.