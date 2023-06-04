The Conference of the Parties is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The 197 countries and territories that have signed the Framework Convention, called the Parties, participate in this conference. The Conference of the Parties has been meeting annually since 1995.

The talks are attended by leaders of 197 countries and thousands of environmental activists, in addition to representatives of major industrial companies, especially oil companies, to talk about their participation in reducing the levels of pollution they cause.

“COP” is short for “Conference of the Parties” or “Conference of the Parties.” The conference is part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, an international treaty signed by most countries in the world in 1992 with the aim of reducing the impact of human activity on the climate.

The signatory governments agreed to consider what they could do to limit the rise in global temperatures and climate change resulting from their activities, and thus the annual conferences are formal meetings to assess progress.

The first Conference of the States Parties was held in Berlin in 1995, and the 27th edition of the conference was held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh from November 6 to 18, 2022.

The conference was previously hosted in the Middle East, as Morocco hosted the seventh and 22nd sessions of the conference in 2001 and 2016, while Qatar hosted the 18th session in 2012.

The United Nations chose the UAE to host the 28th summit of the conference next year, 2023.