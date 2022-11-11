A South Korean police officer under investigation in connection with the Halloween drama in Seoul, which killed 156 people last month, was found dead on Friday. The 55-year-old intelligence officer lay dead in his home in the capital, police said.

The police officer nicknamed Jeong was found dead by a family member around 12:45 p.m. The fifty-year-old is said to have sent mobile messages to some colleagues on Thursday suggesting suicide. Police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call toll-free 0800-0113

“Jeong” worked at the police station that oversaw the Itaewon district, the Seoul nightlife area where the drama unfolded. According to Yonhap news agency, the officer was suspected of ordering the disappearance of an internal intelligence report that warned of a possible security accident during the Halloween period after the tragedy. The charges against him include abuse of authority, destruction of evidence and professional negligence resulting in death. See also Latin American cycling seeks to conquer the Tour of Spain 2022

A large-scale investigation into the disaster, including failed attempts to control crowds, has focused on the police station in question, which was previously raided by detectives. It turned out that hours before the disaster, eleven emergency calls had come in about dangerous crowds. There was no significant action.

The 156 people who died in the tribulation were mostly young women, some teenagers and more than two dozen foreigners. More than 100,000 people had flocked to the area for the first Halloween celebration since the coronavirus pandemic, but neither local authorities nor police had taken any action for such a large crowd.

Authorities previously admitted that the response to warnings was lax. The police chief, the mayor of Seoul and the interior minister, among others, have apologized.