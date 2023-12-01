US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Dubai this morning to participate in the Climate Conference, Cop28; Vice President Kamala Harris is also traveling and Biden has specifically asked her – we read in the White House note – to represent the USA in the United Arab Emirates. Tomorrow he will give the speech in the plenary session. The White House did not provide any explanations for Biden’s decision not to go to Dubai, a trip that was actually never announced even though the embassy in Dubai, according to what La Stampa has learned, had been on alert for the president’s possible landing until a few days ago does. However, the US delegation is large and at the highest levels, a sign that the climate, green transition and clean energy issues remain a priority for the US even in a geopolitical context in which the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have catalysed attention and resources.

This morning an agreement will be announced to triple nuclear energy production by 2050. It is a plan that concerns the USA, Japan and the United Kingdom and could also involve other countries. David Turk, US Deputy Secretary of Energy, explained that the US currently derives 20% of its electricity production from nuclear power. “It is an important share of our clean energy,” he underlined, noting that in countries such as Japan and France the share is higher. The objective is therefore to increase capacity by focusing on so-called “small modular reactors and other advanced technologies” in which the government has invested a lot of money.

In Dubai, however, the US envoys will talk above all about two issues: investments in clean energy and technologies capable of generating a positive production supply chain capable of reducing pollution and – second aspect – the progress made to respect the parameters for reduction of emissions by 2030 and 2050. On the first front, John Podesta, Biden’s senior advisor, underlined in a briefing with reporters that since the Democratic Administration took office in January 2021, the private sector has mobilized almost 350 billions of dollars for the green transition and clean energy development. These are actions that have triggered a positive spiral on the employment front, on economic growth and on the reduction of pollution levels. Even in a year of strong growth like 2023, emissions decreased by 3%. Chips Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act – the main regulations passed by Congress until the end of 2022 – have contributed to generating investments in the field of green and clean energy. Tax relief policies and subsidies have accelerated the transition to electric cars. For example, EV purchases are now 10% of the total, compared to 6.7% in 2022 and 3.4% in 2021. A growing trajectory which according to Gurk is an example of how using clean energy has become more economical in many cases and that prices are destined to fall in the future. “It’s incredible how much progress has been made on the topic in recent years despite the challenges on the geopolitical front.”

On the commitment front, the challenge remains more complicated. Washington maintains the road map which envisages a reduction in emissions of 50/52% compared to 2005 values ​​by 2030 and a net-zero economy by 2050. Internal efforts, while important, are not sufficient. And collaboration with all the major economies is necessary, US experts recognize.

Special envoy for climate John Kerry has restarted contacts with China, so much so that at the summit between Biden and Xi near San Francisco on November 15, the two leaders reiterated their intention to continue collaborating. However, responding to a question from La Stampa, Turk said that much remains to be done. “We would have liked to see Chinese commitment two years ago, but now we are working.” “What is important – he highlighted – is that a China emerges from COP28 that is aware of the current situation. Each country must reflect on its own conditions, common objectives, promises made and the tools put in place to keep them.” According to Turk, Beijing is suffering from a lack of ambition and the objectives for reducing emissions that he has set are “not what they should be”. The non-binding national plans that highlight actions to combat climate change (NDC) should, according to Turk, be updated because if it is true that Beijing is expanding the capacity to produce wind and solar energy, on the other hand it has continued investments and bet on coal.