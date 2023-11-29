His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, welcomed world leaders and representatives to the Emirates at “COP 28”. His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” website yesterday: “I welcome world leaders and representatives to the Emirates at (COP 28), which begins tomorrow (today), and I look forward to working together in the spirit of human solidarity and a shared global destiny, in order to produce qualitative results to protect our planet.” From the threat of climate change that has become present in every corner of it. The eyes of the people are directed to us, and their hopes are related to what we will agree on, and it is the right of our children and grandchildren that we must leave them a world fit for life.”

The COP28 summit, which begins today with the participation of world leaders, addresses various topics ranging from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to extreme climate phenomena, trading carbon emissions, and other topics related to “sustainability,” which means meeting the needs of the present without compromising The capabilities of future generations to meet their own needs, according to the United Nations.

The Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, affirmed that the forward-looking and strategic vision of the leadership in the UAE, and the determination of its authentic people and those residing on its good land, contributed to consolidating the prestigious and leading global position of the country, and that the approach of openness and building partnerships and cooperation It contributed to raising the level of ambitions and achieving the desired goals.

This came during the COP28 Media Council, which was attended by the COP28 presidency team, the Minister of Community Development, the climate leader for youth at the conference, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Al Muhairi, and the United Nations climate change leader for COP28, Razan Khalifa. Al Mubarak, the Director-General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency for COP28, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, and the CEO of the COP28 Office, Adnan Amin. The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Simon Steele, also participated in the Council.

The Council was held in the presence of a number of journalists and media representatives from various parts of the world, to review the UAE’s preparations for the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Expo City Dubai, where it reviewed the progress achieved by the conference team during the past year, and called on the world to provide a decisive and ambitious response to the global outcome to evaluate Progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement during COP28, which contributes to the possibility of avoiding global temperature rises exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber praised the efforts made by the COP28 team, noting the fundamental progress achieved in a number of important issues, including the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund, and the response of 85% of the world’s economies to the conference presidency’s call to increase the production capacity of renewable energy sources three times by the year 2030, and a large number of oil and gas companies responded for the first time to the call to commit to achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and to reduce methane emissions to “net zero” by 2030, in addition to the agreement of the two largest economies in the world, the United States and China, on working Climate change and reducing methane emissions.

He stressed the keenness of the Conference Presidency to bridge the gap between ambition and actual achievement, by involving all stakeholders in the negotiations, and rebuilding confidence in the Conferences of the Parties, through transparency, clarity, and inclusion of all.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber pointed out that more than 180 heads of state and government attended the conference, the presence of an interfaith pavilion for the first time in the Conference of the Parties, and many oil companies pledged to achieve climate neutrality, in addition to recording a record number of requests to attend the conference, amounting to 97 thousand participants in the Blue Zone. And 400 thousand in the green zone.

For her part, Shamma Al Mazrouei highlighted the need to increase the contribution of global philanthropy to youth organizations, especially in countries of the Global South. She explained that the decision of the UAE and the presidency of COP28 to create the role of “Youth Climate Pioneer” came to enhance youth awareness of climate change and activate their role in confronting its repercussions. She praised the country’s leadership’s keenness to support collective work, and the conference’s focus on including everyone.

For her part, Maryam Al Muhairi praised the efforts of the “COP28” team in the food file, and noted the importance that the UAE attaches to food and agriculture in the conference’s agenda, stressing that solving the global food crisis does not concern governments or the private sector alone, but rather requires changing people’s lifestyle and choices, so that they can contribute. Effectively improve lives and livelihoods.

Razan Al-Mubarak said that her mission, as the United Nations climate change leader for COP28, focuses on mobilizing the efforts of those concerned and motivating them to achieve, and supporting all segments of society and its institutions to play a pioneering role in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. She also reviewed examples of the successful efforts of the conference presidency team in supporting… Global efforts to reach climate neutrality, including doubling the contribution of the global campaign (Race to Zero) in encouraging countries and companies to commit to achieving climate neutrality, compared to its results since the launch of the campaign at “COP26”, and the success of the “Breakthrough Agenda” during the year 2023 in setting dedicated goals. For each sector, with the aim of uniting global efforts to build a resilient and climate-neutral future on a large scale.

Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi reiterated that financing is one of the most basic factors necessary to achieve tangible climate action. He pointed out that it is not available sufficiently, easily, or at a reasonable cost. He also called for the need to agree on developing climate financing mechanisms during COP28, and for all parties to cooperate to fulfill previous pledges to restore confidence in the multilateral action system, adopt a financial framework that allows building a sustainable future, and increase allocated financing. For the climate, billions to trillions of dollars.

Adnan Amin expressed his optimism about the supportive atmosphere during the preparation for holding the conference, and stressed the determination of the “COP28” team to cooperate and work constructively with all parties, and in partnership with the chairs of the two subsidiary bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in order to build consensus on achieving reliable results. And balanced, it sends a clear message to the world about the future of climate action.

Amin praised the strong momentum achieved with the approaching holding of the Conference, which comes in response to the intensive efforts made by the Conference Presidency during the preparation period, and gave a number of examples of the progress achieved, including the record attendance at the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties, and the seriousness of the participants and their eagerness to respond to the efforts of the Conference Presidency in Reaching consensus on vital issues. He also pointed to the fundamental progress achieved by the meeting of the Transitional Committee concerned with the issue of losses and damages, regarding the activation of the Loss and Damage Treatment Fund and its financing arrangements, which creates the opportunity to activate the fund during “COP28.” He called on all parties to adopt the agenda at the beginning of the conference, to ensure their ability to begin work and accomplish all tasks.

• 97 thousand participants in the blue zone, and more than 400 thousand in the green zone.

• Officially creating the role of “Youth Climate Leader” for the first time at the Conferences of the Parties.

• A large number of oil companies made pledges to achieve climate neutrality and held a ministerial health conference.

• The COP28 team made intensive efforts to prepare for the conference, and tangible progress was achieved over the past year.

• We call on the world to provide a decisive and ambitious response to the global outcome to evaluate progress in implementing the goals of the Paris Agreement during “COP28”.

Simon Steele: “COP28” is the most important conference of the parties since the Paris Conference

The Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Simon Steele, confirmed that this conference is the most important conference of the parties since the Paris Conference, expressing his hope that the achievements of the transitional committees throughout the year will contribute to supporting the parties to resolve difficult challenges and agree on them, and that “COP28” will be A starting point for ambitious goals and achievements during the COP29 and COP30 conferences, leading to an increase in climate finance to trillions of dollars instead of billions.