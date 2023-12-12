Cop 28 and the unambitious agreement

The new draft text published yesterday at COP28 in Dubai is disappointing and much less ambitious than previous ones. If it passed as it is, it would be a disaster, a failure for the governments called upon to finally address the cause of the climate crisis, fossil fuels.. Nobody thinks of returning home with such a text, it will be necessary to work overtime. This result would also be a defeat for the presidency, given that it was seeking ambitious results.



In practice, on the reduction of fossil fuels the text refers to 2050 and on coal it stops in Glasgow. No progress on fossil fuel subsidies either which last year amounted to $7 trillion.

Energy options have been expanded to include false solutions, nuclear and CCS (carbon capture and storage), yet another way to waste precious time.

Since the Paris Agreement onwards, the climate situation has become much more worrying, we have seen extreme climate phenomena everywhere, in the last year temperatures have definitely gone off the scale: faced with this situation, this is what the world ruling class?

The final text must provide for the clear and rapid elimination of fossil fuels, with target years and without false solutions to finally face the climate crisis head onbefore it is late to avoid the worst consequences.

*Climate and Energy Manager of WWF Italy

