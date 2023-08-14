Great Emirati preparations to host the “COP 28” summit at the end of this year, in which more than 70,000 participants will gather, in order to agree on a comprehensive and practical approach that leads to accelerating the paths of confronting the repercussions of climate change, and achieving a radical shift in the mechanisms of climate action, especially since the world does not It is lagging behind in its goal of avoiding global warming, which requires a 43% reduction in global emissions by 2030.

There is no doubt that this global event will be distinguished, in terms of organization, participation and outputs, because the UAE has worked, since announcing its victory in hosting the “Cop 28” summit, to mobilize the efforts of the world and build bridges of dialogue in order to save the planet, and has equipped the specialized teams and committees to prepare for its holding to ensure that everyone is included. New themes were included in the conference activities that deal with various climate issues, and supported youth involvement in finding climate solutions, in addition to providing facilities and services to provide quality news coverage around the world.

The UAE views climate action as a basic pillar within its development plans, and an important part of its regional and global leadership in many fields, as the UAE had a pivotal role in communicating with world leaders and participating delegations regarding dealing with and limiting the repercussions of climate change, in order for the “COP” conference to be 28 » Summit to save the planet, return the course to the right path, and stop the rapid deterioration in the global climate.