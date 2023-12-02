Meloni, we need a non-ideological ecological transition

“Italy is doing its part in the decarbonisation process in a pragmatic way with an approach” that respects technological neutrality “free from radicalism: if we want to be effective” we need “environmental sustainability that does not compromise the economic and social sphere, a non-ideological ecological transition”. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking in the plenary session at Cop28 (United Nations Climate Change Conference).



WATCH GIORGIA MELONI’S SPEECH IN DUBAI

Melons, we need a change on the climate, act reasonably

“It is a key moment in our effort to keep temperatures within 1.5 degrees: even if there are reasons to be optimistic, the objective is far away, COP28 must be a turning point”. “We are asked to set a clear direction – he added – and act in a reasonable but concrete way”.

Cop28: Meloni, objectives still far away; a turning point is needed

This summit is a key moment in our efforts to keep global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees: we have achieved the first ‘Global stocktake’ and there are reasons to be optimistic. But the objective still remains far away”. “COP28 must be a turning point – added Meloni – we are called to give a clear direction and implement reasonable but concrete actions, such as tripling the world’s renewable energy generation capacity by 2030 and double the global rate of annual improvement in energy efficiency.”

Cop28: Meloni mentions Buffet, today’s commitment for those who come later

“We are all aware that many of the efforts we make today will likely have visible results long after we leave our positions of power. We are doing it anyway, not for us but for those who come after us.” “There is someone sitting in the shade today because someone else planted a tree a long time ago”, concluded Meloni quoting the famous phrase of the American businessman and philanthropist Warren Buffet.

