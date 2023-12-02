“It is a key moment in our effort to keep global temperatures within 1.5 degrees, although there are reasons for optimism the goal appears distant. This Cop28 must be a turning point. We are asked to give a clear direction and to act in a reasonable but concrete way.” Thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking in the plenary session at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

“Italy is doing its part in the decarbonisation process in a pragmatic way, with an approach that for us must be neutral to technology but free from radicalism, if we want environmental sustainability that does not compromise the economic and social sphere” we must aim to “an ecological and non-ideological transaction”.

“We are gradually replacing fossil fuels with renewables – continued Meloni illustrating the path taken by Italy -, we have adopted a new plan for energy and climate and we are investing resources in biofuels, we are among the founders of the global alliance for biofuels. In the European context, we are part of the carbon neutrality by 2050 to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030. But we are also committed to the ‘Fit for 55’ programme, with a multi-structural approach.”

Efforts for those who come after us

“We are aware – said Meloni – that many efforts we are making will give results when we no longer have roles of responsibility. We are here not for ourselves but for those who will come after us and this defines the value of our leadership. Someone today he’s sitting in the shade because someone else planted a tree a long time ago.”

The Italian climate fund for Africa

“Italy – announced the Prime Minister – intends to allocate an extremely significant portion of the Italian Climate Fund, whose total allocation is 4 billion euros, to the African continent. However, not through a charitable approach, because Africa doesn’t need charity. It needs to be put in a position to compete on equal terms, to grow and prosper thanks to the multitude of resources that the continent possesses. Cooperation between equals, rejecting paternalistic and predatory approaches”.

“Energy is one of the pillars of the Mattei Plan for Africa – continues the Prime Minister -, the cooperation and development plan on which Italy is working with great determination to build mutually beneficial partnerships and support the energy security of African and Mediterranean countries. And we are also working, like this, for become a strategic hub for clean energydeveloping the necessary infrastructure and generation capacity, in our homeland and in the Mediterranean”.

“After the Rome Conference on Development and Migration, two new financial instruments were established to address the root causes of migration, fight human traffickers and guarantee the right not to emigrate. We will continue to support the Green Climate Fund also in next cycle and, as I already announced yesterday, we will contribute 100 million euros to the new ‘Loss and Damage’ Fund, strongly supported by the Presidency of the Emirates. All these priorities will also be at the center of the Italian Presidency of the G7, in 2024”.