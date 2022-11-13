“COP 28” is an embodiment of “Hakim Al Arab’s” interest in protecting the environment
During the participation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in the “Climate” conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, His Highness spoke about the great interest of the UAE regarding climate issues, as a bequest from the late Arab sage, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, the founder of the UAE, implemented by his sons.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s speech was decisive and decisive, as he said: “We meet at a critical time for our planet. Our world faces many challenges, the most important of which is climate change, which is affecting stability and security in the world, and since we only have one land, it is necessary To unite our efforts to tackle this challenge, through climate action, which we view as an opportunity to innovate, find solutions and diversify the economy.” This confirms that the message of the sons of Zayed is clear and clear, that the march of the idea, the project and the goal is proceeding at an accelerated and conscious pace.
The reality of the world today confirms that the Arab sage was proactive and insightful about the dangers of climate change. For decades, he was always keen to stop gas burning operations, and laid the foundations of sustainability in the UAE in order to preserve the environment and natural resources, and his sons followed the same approach, so the UAE formulated a strategy for action. On diversifying the economy, building capacities in renewable and clean energy, and achieving climate neutrality in 2050, it adopted policies that enabled it to win the organization of an important regional and global event, the Climate Conference (COP 28) in 2023.
By hosting this important conference, the UAE affirms its adherence to the spirit of positive action and providing all kinds of assistance to the international community in order to save humanity whose future has become besieged and threatened, which would confirm that the state leads the world in dealing with the dangers of climate changes and preserving its people, which is what It will give the world confidence by entering into more investment partnerships with it, and strengthen its position in imposing other global initiatives.
The UAE’s victory in organizing COP 28 is an additional gain, especially as it is the first country in the Gulf to use a renewable energy strategy and aspires to raise clean energy generation rates to 30% by 2030, in addition to working for nearly three decades to confront environmental risks. This is evidenced by Hakim Al Arab’s awarding the Environment Award in 1998; In gratitude from the Arab Towns Organization for his efforts in preserving the environment and his contributions to afforestation and the establishment of nature reserves.
