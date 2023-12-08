Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressed that focusing on the role of youth in combating environmental degradation has become very vital. As a result of the abilities, potentials and talents they possess, it is their responsibility to build a world of peace, hope and prosperity for all.

He said during the opening of the youth forum, which was launched by the Ministry under the title “Empowering Youth for Sustainability,” within the framework of its participation in the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28) hosted by the UAE, that “activating the role of youth in community issues and projects, empowering them, investing in their capabilities and developing tools.” Communicating with them and providing them with opportunities in various fields is one of the most important goals of our wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who sees in youth the future of the Emirates and the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stressed the belief of the UAE’s wise leadership in the capabilities and talents of young people, and the importance of nurturing them to become responsible and distinguished global citizens. We are able to promote sustainable development in the UAE and the world, and protect the planet that includes us all.

In a speech addressed to all young people during the forum, he said, “The COP28 conference provides a valuable opportunity to make significant progress towards building bridges linking the peoples who inhabit our local, regional and global ecosystems, and we hope that these bridges will lead to more effective action on climate change and warming.” Thermal.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak addressed the youth, saying: “Each of you has your own vision based on your life and knowledge experiences, and we appreciate this diversity of visions, and we look forward to working with you in the future, and we will do what we can to help reach a truly global community that allows the exchange of ideas.” It enhances knowledge-based work, and I am convinced that your distinguished intellectual and practical leadership is the key to success in overcoming the various pressing challenges we face today.”

The Youth Forum witnessed the presence of a large number of international and youth leaders, professors and students of local and international universities, and a number of officials interested in youth issues and activating their capabilities for the future.

For their part, forum participants expressed their appreciation for Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, who is making every effort to activate the creative and innovative capabilities of young people at the local and global levels, to benefit from the talents and capabilities of creative and talented young people, to create sustainable youth programs and initiatives, targeting all fields, with the aim of Confronting the ongoing challenges affecting our planet.

They praised the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence’s organization of the forum on the sidelines of COP 28, which is considered a historic event not only in the region, but also for the entire world, because of the hopes and initiatives it brings that seek to save planet Earth from the various challenges it faces.

Youth Forum

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence stated that the Youth Forum aims to explore innovative and practical ways to benefit from the creative capabilities of young people in formulating solutions that combine social and economic spaces with innovative methods for the benefit of the planet, noting that the Forum also aims to build programs and initiatives based on existing common human values. On tolerance and coexistence, creating an environment that stimulates youthful energy, and employing it to enhance society’s role in sustainability and growth.

The Ministry added that the forum witnessed an open discussion in which distinguished young people representing vital sectors of society, such as education, media and innovation, participated, to explore different fields that enhance sustainability and highlight the role of tolerance and coexistence in this process.