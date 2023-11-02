There is less than a month left until COP 28 in Dubai, the major annual conference of states dedicated to the fight against climate change. A large condominium assembly to save the planet. We come from the hottest summer ever. Climate change is not an unknown of the future, but has become a daily problem. According to a study published at the end of September on Nature, the consequences of extreme weather events now cause 135 billion in damage per year. And they are destined to grow. “We are doing nothing on the climate”, to use the words of Pope Francis, who will most likely be in Dubai, the first Pope to participate in a UN conference on climate change. But how do countries get to this important event?

The different speeds

of European Union

Let’s start with Europe, which has common objectives but different speeds and strategies. Starting from the preferred energy sources. In fact, the choice is influenced not only by climate objectives but also by geopolitical strategies following the conflict in Ukraine and the loss of Russian gas supplies. Germany closed its last nuclear power plants this year, preferring coal (the source that emits the most CO₂). A choice that seemed temporary, but just yesterday the German Finance Minister Christian Lindner confirmed the choice: «Until it is clear that energy is available and economically accessible, we should stop dreaming of energy elimination coal-fired electricity by 2030″. Yet Germany runs with renewables: according to the EY agency it is the second country in the world for attracting green investments after the United States.

If Italy has aimed to become an “energy hub” for gas arriving from the Mediterranean, another Mediterranean country, Greece, wants to be a hub for renewable energy. Last year it became the first medium-large state to cover its entire needs with wind and solar energy. The result lasted only four hours, but the investments are all going in that direction: since 2005, greenhouse gas emissions have fallen by 64%.

Another leading European state is the Netherlands. Despite the small size of the Netherlands and the high population density, the concentration of photovoltaics is record-breaking: 48 million solar panels, more than two per capita (ranking 1st in the world). The Netherlands, together with Italy and 8 other EU countries, sent a letter to the EU on 23 October to accelerate the adoption of renewables, reducing the limits and cooperating “without borders”.

The reverse

of the United Kingdom

United we win. Disunited we lose. As in the case of Great Britain, which made its Brexit also with respect to the transition. Until a few years ago it was an international model: less and less coal and enviable results for offshore wind, but this summer Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began an about-face on climate policies. The objective of zero carbon dioxide emissions “will be respected but in a gradual, pragmatic and proportionate” and less “ideological” manner.

The rest of the world

between realism and hope

Lens Climate Tracker analyzes countries’ climate progress. In a calculation at the end of 2021 he discovered that of all the G20 countries none were in line with the Paris Agreements. Only Gambia, among the countries analyzed, had been promoted. China has postponed its climate objectives to 2060, India to 2070. The United States is making up for the years lost under Trump, but Joe Biden, in order to get the environmental reform approved, had to widen the incentives, opening up to a more generalized against inflation. For the International Energy Agency, however, there is still hope to keep global warming within +1.5 °C compared to the pre-industrial era (today +1.2 °C). To do this, global fossil fuel consumption must be reduced by 80% by 2050. A hope proven by science, but yet to be demonstrated by humanity. NO. LOZ.