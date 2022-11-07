Taha Haseeb (Abu Dhabi)

The real added value at the COP27 Conference in Sharm El-Sheikh is that it adopts a main objective: to ensure the full implementation of the Paris Agreement. The activities of the second and third days of the climate conference will witness the attendance of more than 100 heads of state and government, to participate in the World Leaders Summit. The activities of COP27 recorded a major positive step, represented by the inclusion of the loss and damage item during the opening session of the conference, which reflects, according to Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, a feeling of solidarity with the suffering of the victims of climate change and the resulting disasters, and that the talks on this topic aim to: Reaching a decisive decision “no later than 2024”. The inclusion of this item will serve as a call for advanced industrial countries to provide financing to the least developed countries, which are facing climatic challenges such as floods, heat waves, droughts, rising sea levels and other disasters due to climate change. The speech of United Nations Secretary-General Antony Guterres was imbued with an explicit call at the beginning of COP27 for a historic pact of climate solidarity between advanced and emerging economies.

Climate emergency

COP27 draws its momentum from the fact that it is being held at the end of a year that witnessed climate disasters that caught the world’s attention and caused heavy losses due to devastating floods, unprecedented heat waves, severe droughts and terrible storms, all of which are unmistakable signs of the climate emergency. At the same time, millions of people around the world are facing the effects of simultaneous crises in energy, food, water and the cost of living, all of which are challenges exacerbated by conflicts and intense geopolitical tensions. In this context, these repercussions led some countries to move in the opposite direction, whether with regard to disrupting the desired policies in the face of the climate challenge, or returning to the use of fossil fuels.

In the same context, Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Foreign Minister at COP27, said: “We meet this year at a time when global climate action is going through a watershed moment. facing geopolitical pluralism, soaring prices, and mounting financial crises, while many countries hit by the pandemic are barely recovering, and severe and depleting climate-related disasters are becoming more frequent. Shoukry also pointed out that COP27 is a unique opportunity for the world in 2022 to unite, and to make multilateralism work by restoring trust and meeting at the highest levels to increase our ambition and our work in combating climate change. It should be remembered that COP27 is the COP27.

Insufficient efforts

COP 27 is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh against a backdrop of insufficient ambition to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030, compared to 2010 levels, to meet the central Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C by the end of this century. This is critical to avoiding the worst effects of climate change, including severe and frequent droughts, heat waves and precipitation.

Before the launch of the COP27 events, a report published by the United Nations noted that while global greenhouse gas emissions are declining in some countries, efforts remain insufficient to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Minor update of commitments

According to the Climate Action Tracking analysis, which monitors since 2009 what is being achieved by governments and compares it to the internationally agreed goals of the Paris Agreement, which is to “keep warming well below 2°C, and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C.” As of last Thursday, November 4, 2022, that is, two days before the launch of COP27, only 21 countries submitted updated national climate commitments, and not all of these new plans contain more ambitious goals. Another 172 countries did not update their goals, and a large country submitted Only one plan to date includes stronger and credible commitments to cut emissions, and that is Australia.

Activities of the “Climate Action” area

The COP27 Presidency will host a series of events from November 9-17 that highlight practical solutions to the climate change challenge and explore approaches to immediately scale up implementation of these solutions in key sectors with all stakeholders. Sectors and initiatives in dozens of events within the “Climate Action” area of ​​COP27, under the guidance of two high-level climate pioneers, Nigel Topping, British climate pioneer and United Nations representative in COP26, and Mahmoud Mohieldin, climate pioneer for the Egyptian presidency in COP27, The second week of the conference will witness ministerial discussions during the period from 15 to 18 November.

During COP27, the climate action of a diverse group of stakeholders working to support the implementation of the Paris Agreement will be showcased, with a focus on turning climate-related pledges into real action on the ground, in pursuit of net zero emissions, enhancing resilience for the most vulnerable, and aligning flows Finance with these goals.

In addition, it is important to recall that the UNFCCC has supported sectoral initiatives in sports, fashion, tourism and aviation and will announce greater ambition and increased cooperation to align these sectors with the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement.

Trillion climate losses

The Climate Council, an independent, evidence-based Australian organization on climate science, its impacts and solutions, concluded that during the 20 years between 2000 and 2020, 7,348 natural disasters were recorded affecting more than 4 billion people, with economic losses of $2.97 trillion. The continued burning of coal, oil and gas is warming our planet and overcharging our weather systems, leading to more extreme weather events around the world. Climate change does not stick to the lines on the map – no matter where you are in the world, the effects of climate change are being felt today. However, events disproportionately affect already vulnerable communities, such as those facing crises related to conflict, food insecurity and the economic shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

new terms

There is the term “climate finance”, which means money paid by developed countries to help developing countries invest in renewable energy and address climate impacts.

As for the term “loss and damage”, it refers to the hoped-for role of developed countries to help countries affected by unavoidable losses due to climate change.

“Climate finance” payments and “loss and damage” are two ways in which leaders of developed countries can address the cause and effect of climate change internationally. Although strongly supported by the United Nations, the costs and start-up of these two much-needed programs are highly contentious and are likely to emerge during the COP27 negotiations.

Climate damage financing dilemma

In 2009, during COP15 in Copenhagen, Denmark, developed countries committed to a collective goal of providing $100 billion annually by 2020 to finance climate action in developing countries. The goal was formalized at COP16 in Cancun, Mexico. At COP21 in Paris, it was reaffirmed and extended until 2025. Addressing climate change requires international cooperation, financial resources and significant investments. More than a decade ago, developed countries committed to jointly mobilize $100 billion annually by 2020 to support climate action in developing countries, but this goal has not been met.

It may sound like a lot, but compare that to global military spending in 2020 which was estimated to be less than $2 trillion or $2000 billion or trillions of dollars spent by developed countries on coronavirus relief for their citizens.

The role of the World Bank

The World Bank Group provided a record $31.7 billion in fiscal year 2022 to help countries tackle climate change, a 19% increase from the highest level of $26.6 billion in funding the previous fiscal year. The World Bank Group remains the largest multilateral funder of climate action in developing countries.

David K. Malpass, President of the World Bank Group, sees that in the last fiscal year ending in June 2022, the group provided $31.7 billion to developing countries to identify and enable high-priority climate-related projects as part of their development plans.

World Bank Group data indicates that climate financing for the fiscal year from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 amounted to 36% of the group’s total financing, exceeding the set climate change target for 2021-2025 to deploy an average of 35% of IDA financing to support climate action.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association (IDA) together provided $26.2 billion in the fiscal year ending in June for climate finance, and nearly half of that — $12.9 billion — was provided to support adaptation and resilience investments. The International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, provided an unprecedented $4.4 billion in climate finance and mobilized an additional $3.3 billion from other sources. The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the political risk insurance and credit enhancement arm of the World Bank Group, provided $1.1 billion in climate financing.

Europe and the climate threat

In the Washington Post, Victoria Best monitored the scale of the climate threat in Europe in particular, based on an annual report that monitors the state of the climate in Europe, which was issued last Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization and the Copernicus Earth Observation Program of the European Union. The study says Europe is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world, because temperatures in Europe have risen more than twice the global average over the past 30 years, as the continent recovers from a record-high summer. According to the report, temperatures in Europe rose at a rate of 0.5 degrees Celsius (0.9 degrees Fahrenheit) every decade between 1991 and 2021.

severe weather events

On the European continent, severe weather events were recorded in the winter, with unusually heavy snowfalls on Spain and Norway. The report acknowledged some of the EU’s progress in combating climate change, highlighting a 31 percent reduction in greenhouse gases in the region from 1990 to 2020. The bloc previously outlined plans to cut emissions 55 percent from 1990 levels by In 2030, Petteri Taalas, President of the World Meteorological Organization, called on Europe to strengthen its goals to reduce climate change, describing it as “a necessary requirement to limit the rise in global temperature to less than two degrees Celsius, while pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 degrees, on the as specified in the Paris Agreement.

real test

Since COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, only 29 out of 194 countries have submitted tough national plans to tackle climate change. Within this framework, Simon Steele, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, believes that the true test for this event and every future climate conference is to what extent the deliberations are accompanied by action on the ground.

In his opening speech, the UN Executive Secretary for Climate Change asked governments to focus on three critical areas of COP27, the first: moving toward implementing the Paris Agreement, and setting negotiations into concrete action.

The second is to promote progress on critical courses of action for mitigation, adaptation, financing and loss and damage, while ramping up financing, particularly to address the impacts of climate change. The third is to enhance the delivery of principles of transparency and accountability throughout the United Nations climate change process.

The vision of the presidency of «COP27»

The Egyptian presidency of COP 27 has set an ambitious vision for this conference that puts human needs at the center of our global efforts to address climate change. The Presidency intends to focus the world’s attention on key elements that address some of the basic needs of people everywhere, including water security, food security, health and energy security. The COP27 agenda includes major events on efforts to address climate change, beginning with a first ministerial round table on pre- 2030 ambition and ongoing discussions on the global assessment – a process for countries and stakeholders to see where they are collectively making progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement – And where are they not, in order to complement discussions that began at the climate change conference in Bonn last June and will be continued again at COP27.

A continent is getting warmer

Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, noted that the year 2021 presented a vivid picture of a warming world, and reminded us that even those societies that we consider better prepared are not immune from the severe effects of extreme weather events, especially the extraordinary floods and forest fires that hit the European continent. last year. The report noted that more than half a million people were directly affected by major weather and climate events – mostly from storms or floods – at a cost of more than $50 billion.

An exceptional rise in temperatures and heat waves witnessed by the European continent, as the temperature in Italian Sicily reached 48.8 degrees Celsius in August 2021.

Glaciers of Europe

The report by the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation Program indicated that rising temperatures had a major impact on glaciers in Europe: the Alps recorded a loss of 30 meters (98 feet) of ice thickness between 1997 and 2021, contributing Melting Greenland ice sheet as global sea levels rise. In Europe, more temperatures have been broken this year, with England and France experiencing their hottest July on record, Britain recording the hottest ever, and glaciers melting at an unprecedented rate.