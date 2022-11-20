Cop27, agreement reached on the final document

The final document approved at Cop27 in Sharm el-Sheikh saves the goal of keeping global warming within 1.5 degrees of pre-industrial levels, considered the greatest achievement of Glasgow COP26, held last year. However, the document says nothing about the reduction or elimination of the use of fossil fuels, which had been requested by several countries. he asks only the reduction of coal-fired electricity generation with unabated emissions, not the elimination. And he underlines the importance of the transition to renewable sources, hoping for the elimination of source subsidies fossils.

However, COP27 recognizes that to maintain the goal of 1.5 degrees it is necessary to reduce emissions by 43% in 2030 compared to 2019. But with current decarbonization commitments, the cut in emissions by 2030 would be only 0.3% compared to 2019. For this reason, states that have not yet updated their decarbonization targets (NDC) are invited to do so by the 2023.

The assembly plenary it also decided to set up a fund to compensate for the losses and damages caused by climate change. A transitional committee will have to prepare a project to be presented at the next Cop28 in 2023 for the operational start-up of the fund.

Guterres: “There are no clear answers”

“We must drastically reduce emissions immediately and this is a question that COP27 has not answered”. So the UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, lamented that the conference’s final statement by Sharm el-Sheikh did not give answers on cutting emissions.

“We must be clear – he said – our planet is still in an emergency situation, we must immediately drastically reduce emissions and this has not been addressed. The provision for losses and damages is essential – he added referring to the creation of the fund for the damage caused by rich countries – but that is not the answer if the climate crisis wipes a small island state off the map or completely transform an African country into a desert”.

