SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The coffee harvest by Cooxupé members had reached 52.57% of the expected total as of July 22, Brazil’s largest coffee growers cooperative said on Wednesday.

There was an advance of about 10 percentage points in the harvest, in comparison with the survey released last week.

But the work is still behind schedule compared to recent years, according to data from the cooperative.

(By Roberto Samora)

