Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 9:54

São Paulo, 12 – The Regional Coffee Growers’ Cooperative in Guaxupé (Cooxupé), in the south of Minas Gerais, has just become the first cooperative in the world to have its sustainability protocol, called the Generations Protocol, recognized by the Global Coffee Platform (GCP), an international association with more than 140 members from all links in the production chain.

According to Cooxupé, the GCP developed its Reference Code as a parameter for the coffee sector to align itself with fundamental sustainability practices and principles, covering the economic, social and environmental dimensions.

Furthermore, for a sustainable program to be recognized by the GCP, there is the Equivalence Mechanism that involves the evaluation of a set of operational criteria that guarantees a reliable and effective system for implementation in coffee farming.

It also includes governance requirements, standards setting, assurance, data, and claims. To ensure process integrity, GCP partners with the International Trade Center (ITC), which rigorously evaluates programs.

Cooxupé’s ESG manager, Natalia Fernandes Carr, said in a statement that Cooxupé’s program was developed by a technical team of Brazilians entirely focused on coffee plantations in tropical climates, considering all diversity, preserving the uniqueness of each farmer in each biome, aiming at the next generation.

Cooxupé has around 19 thousand cooperative families and operates in approximately 340 municipalities in the south of Minas Gerais, Cerrado Mineiro, Matas de Minas and the middle Mogiana region of the State of São Paulo.