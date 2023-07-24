From the Speakers Corner right through Hyde Park is a nice walking route to South Kensington. Get on the road ‘National Park City’ London careful shape. There are uncut, flowery lawns, people recreating and gray squirrels running around. Along the shore of The Serpentine, a large yellow wagtail catches aquatic insects. Canada geese, herring gulls and blue herons mingle with the city pigeons waiting for someone to feed them.

On the water, gadwalls are just as common as in Rotterdam. When I scrape together some gray geese feathers, my eye falls on a washed up, dead coot. There are rings on the yellow-grey legs: on the right one made of metal with the code GV53702 and on the left a large white one made of plastic with the inscription FRB. That letter combination can be read from a great distance with binoculars or a telescope and ensures that the life path of birds can be followed with such rings.

Sad duty

It is my sad duty to report FRB’s death. I used to cut the legs loose for this purpose, flatten the rings and send them to the relevant bird ring center, but now this is of course reported online with a digital photo.

In no time I received a message from the British Trust for Ornithology: The coot was ringed as a second-year female on March 23, 2017 in Hyde Park, almost in the same place where I found her 2,267 days later. The bird turned out to be one of them Central London Waterbird Monitoring Project mapping the life history and movements of greylag geese, mute swans, black-headed gulls, moorhens and coots.

Father coot doesn’t know yet that he’s on his own

FRB was one of nearly 600 birds ringed in central London’s parks since 2016. Bill Haines catches the coots by hand-feeding them and then quickly catching them by the draughts. About FRB he reports: “She was very faithful to the place and one of the coots with the most sightings”. The observation list contains nice details. In more than six years, the coot has been seen 25 times throughout the year, of which she has made breeding attempts in three consecutive years on the lake in the garden of Buckingham Palace, less than a mile from the ring site. In 2021 she returned to Hyde Park where she raised at least two broods.

A little further on, almost under the bridge that separates Hyde Park from Kensington Gardens, I pass a coot nest with three squeaky chicks. On the edge of the nest, father is leisurely brushing the feathers, unaware that he is on his own.