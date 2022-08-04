with pictureSinger Coosje Smid (32) has given birth to her first child. She also names the boy after his well-known grandfather, opera vocalist Ernst Daniël Smid (69).

“Sun Thomas Daniël was born on August 1, at 10:24 PM,” Coosje writes on Instagram with a photo of the boy. Our radiant center. Named after himself, his daddy and his grandfather.’

Zonne is the sixth grandchild of Ernst Daniël, who became a grandfather for the first time in 2010. Coosje recently shared a photo of herself and her father, on which they are standing against each other. ‘Bollebuikenclub’, she joked. The baritone singer successfully underwent risky brain surgery last month, which should ensure that he suffers less from the physical complaints he experiences due to Parkinson’s disease.

Coosje, known to the general public thanks to her participation in The Voice of Holland in 2014, she announced last April that she was expecting a boy. The artist sometimes struggled with people's comments about her changing body during her pregnancy.

“When you’re pregnant, people think they can say anything about your body and belly, well-meaning comments or a joke,” she wrote. ‘How far are you, the most frequently asked question. Then to say something along the lines of ‘so, you still have a while, you are already quite fat’. It is probably not intended that way, but those words have an impact’, says Coosje.

‘I’ll laugh it off, or make a joke of it myself, but honestly… those words still reverberate in my head. It makes me insecure, makes me feel like I’m not doing something right, even though it’s magical that a woman’s body is capable of this. It is not for anyone to judge a body, and therefore not a body that a person is making.’





