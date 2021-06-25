videosSinger Coosje Smid made a deep impression last night when she surprised her seriously ill father Ernst Daniël with a performance at Humberto . After a conversation about the debilitating Parkinson’s disease, her version of If you’re old the day after tomorrow inside with table guests and viewers at home. Ernst Daniël himself was also clearly touched and proud. “What a gift.”











“Jesus,” said a surprised Ernst Daniël Smid when Humberto Tan announced his daughter at the end of the RTL 4 talk show. As the first piano notes sounded, he grabbed the glass of water in front of him with his right hand. That hand shook so much that he had to use his left hand to hold the glass still. 609,000 viewers saw how the baritone singer (68), previously impressive and strong, now has great difficulty even with something so small.

It is due to Parkinson’s, an incurable, progressive disease in which nerve cells in the brain die, so that movements are no longer properly controlled. The trembling is a well-known symptom, but there is also a more hidden side. For example, patients sometimes have difficulty thinking and walking.



It is admitting that the demolition is definitely starting Ernst Daniel Smid

More research is needed, which is why Ernst Daniël and Rob de Nijs, who also have the disease, are the faces of a new campaign. Together with other famous artists they recorded the song The music always goes on to get attention. At Humberto they also told about their own experiences.

Coosje Smid sang a song for her father and Rob de Nijs. © RTL



,,I have become a completely different person”, Ernst Daniel said. Fast old, crooked walking. The worst part is “that damn tremor,” as the shaking is called. Because he feels fine inside, but sometimes he has to sit on his hands because of misery.

Unlike Rob de Nijs, Ernst Daniël finds it difficult to talk openly about his illness. ,,It is admitting that the demolition is definitely starting”, says Ernst Daniël. “I imagined my old age very differently.” But as a Parkinson’s patient you should not hide, he argued. The singer sticks to a statement that De Nijs recently made. “I’ve had a good life and I’m not going to let the last part be ruined.”

Ernst Daniel Smid at Humberto. © RTL



The raw honesty, interspersed with the sometimes black jokes between him and De Nijs, touched viewers. ‘It’s tough to see these legendary men so vulnerable. Respect for doing this!’ was one of the many messages on Twitter, where the program trending topic used to be.



Goosebumps

Some people with Parkinson’s benefit from music, neurologist Bas Bloem told the broadcast. The ‘automatic pilot’ in their brains is broken, but music can trigger the production of the chemical dopamine, so that they can move properly again for a while. All the more fitting was the surprise for the two men of Ernst Daniël’s daughter Coosje.

Ernst Daniel visibly enjoyed his daughter’s surprise. © RTL



“Hey Dad,” the singer said before she If you’re old the day after tomorrow by Jules de Corte, which is about who will take care of you if you get worse and you eventually die. The guests watched breathlessly and Jack van Gelder had tears in his eyes. He wasn’t alone. ‘You did a great job,’ one viewer turned to Coosje on Twitter. “And so professional too, I cried tears from my head.” And another: ‘Goosebumps all over.’

Coosje ended with a kiss on the hand for her father, who immediately returned one. “What a gift,” he said gratefully. ,,She sings well”, Rob de Nijs added. ,,Yes,” laughed Ernst Daniel. “She doesn’t get that from a stranger.”

