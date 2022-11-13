Meanwhile he Governor Samuel Garcia traveled to Egypt to participate in COP27Director of Social Communication of the State, Glen Villarreal, flew to Panama for a Communication and Marketing awards ceremony.

Images shared by the official show him together with José Luis Guerra, Coordinator of Public and Institutional Relations of the State, in the event that is celebrated from Friday in the City of Panama.

Other collaborators from the area were also present, such as Luis Herrera, Head of the Office of the General Directorate; and Diana Karen Zúñiga, Administration Coordinator.

The state officials attended the Reed Latino Awards, in which the Government of Nuevo Leon is nominated in 12 categories for different campaigns.

Among them is the campaign called “Haz la DIFerencia”, from the State DIF, which received seven nominations.

There are also the “Total Transparency” campaigns, nominated for Best Government Web Page; “Me 6usta” from García’s first six months, selected for Best Government Report Campaign; and “Magic Northeast”, for Best Tourism Promotion Campaign.

In addition, there are the “CuidaT” campaigns of the Secretary of Labor for Best Web Social Awareness Campaign, and “NL se Reactivates”, for Best Covid-19 Government Crisis Protocol.

Villarreal has been questioned for awarding a contract of 10.4 million pesos to a media outlet with which he is linked and for hiring another “ghost” company for the design and implementation of creative strategies, for which he is being investigated by the State Comptroller’s Office.